Evermos Wins Gold Position from The Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards 2024™ in the Women's Empowerment Category

HANOI, Vietnam, April 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 25 April 2024, Evermos, a connected commerce platform that provides distribution networks and integrated commerce services, is proud to announce its achievement in achieving a Gold position in the Women Empowerment category at The Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards 2024™. This recognition reflects Evermos' commitment to empowering women, through its programs that support their economic independence, especially for women who live in areas with minimal employment opportunities, by providing employment opportunities, encouraging them to become business owners, and providing free access to entrepreneurship training.

Andika Dwi Saputra, Head of ESG & Sustainability at Evermos, presents about the company's women empowerment initiatives during The Global CSR & ESG Awards Summit.

The Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards 2024™ is recognized as Asia's leading awards highlighting Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices. This event gives appreciation to companies that show dedication in implementing ethical values and making positive contributions to society and the environment.

"We are very grateful for the opportunity that The Global CSR & ESG Summit and Awards 2024™ has provided to mark an important milestone in Evermos' journey to empower women," said Ilham Taufiq, Co-founder & Acting CEO of Evermos. "Women's empowerment is an integral part of Evermos. More than 70% of our resellers are women, and some of them live in rural areas. Through Evermos, these women have easier access to job opportunities, entrepreneurship training, and become business owners with affordable capital."

"At Evermos, we believe in the power of diversity and inclusion. Therefore, we are dedicated to creating an environment where women can thrive and make meaningful contributions," explained Andika Dwi Saputra, Head of ESG & Sustainability at Evermos. "This is realized through a number of programs implemented by Evermos, both for resellers, SME entrepreneurs, and women employees, such as providing working capital specialized for women SME entrepreneurs, free training programs for women resellers, as well as company policies towards women employees through office facilities and granting menstrual or maternity leave with enough time to accommodate their needs."

Evermos' commitment to women's empowerment not only shows the company's dedication to promoting gender equality and inclusivity, but also contributes to sustainable development goals. This award also underlines the work that Evermos still needs to do to empower more women, so they can have an impact on Indonesia's economic progress. This award also adds to Evermos' growing list of achievements, strengthening its position as a key player in developing a local entrepreneurial ecosystem that is inclusive and empowers women.

About Evermos

Evermos is a connected commerce platform that empowers local brands and underserved communities by providing a distribution network and commerce services focused on curated halal products. It is also a one-stop platform offering comprehensive support services for entrepreneurs, ranging from local brand owners, resellers, to pro sellers. Various free entrepreneurship training programs are available for anyone within the Evermos reseller network to support their success, regardless of gender, educational background, geographic location, or income level.

Established in November 2018, Evermos has built the largest reseller-based connected commerce network in Indonesia, with over 165,000 active sellers across the country and 1,600 MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) partners. To date, Evermos has received numerous industry awards, including the Forbes Asia 100 to Watch award in the Asia-Pacific region, the UN Women 2022 Indonesian Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs) award, Nikkei Awards winner 2024, and membership in the global Endeavor Entrepreneur network. Evermos is also a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community, an invitation-only group of the most promising startup and scale-up companies worldwide at the forefront of technological innovation and ethical business models.

