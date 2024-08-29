Everpro Launch "Everpro Chat" at Convers(at)ion Summit

BANDUNG, Indonesia , Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Everpro, an online business solution platform for MSMEs, Internet Marketers (Imers), and professional dropshippers — one of the business units under the connected commerce platform, Evermos, launch Everpro Chat, at the "Convers(at)ion Summit: From Conversation to Conversion" event held at The House Convention Hall, Bandung. Everpro Chat is here to help businesses reach consumers by exploring the potential of messaging applications.

Azlan Indra (Co-founder of Everpro), during a speech at the opening of the Convers(at)ion Summit event in Bandung

The launch of Everpro Chat underscores Everpro's commitment to empowering digital businesses in Indonesia. This product is also expected to help increase the competitiveness of MSMEs, enabling them to grow independently and contribute more significantly to the Indonesian economy.

Messaging platforms, like WhatsApp for example, have become the backbone of many online businesses, which were in use even before the marketplace era. However, many MSMEs and business owners have yet to fully leverage the potential of these messaging platforms. Most of them still rely heavily on marketplaces, despite the numerous benefits that could be gained by reaching consumers directly through messaging platforms that are used daily.

In addition to the launch of Everpro Chat, the "Convers(at)ion Summit" featured a series of panel discussions that covered practical strategies, tools, and services that can be directly implemented in MSMEs. Notable speakers at the event included Sandiaga Uno (Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy), Wientor Rah Mada (President Director SMESCO Indonesia), Arip Tirta (President of Evermos), Peter Lydian (Country Director, Meta Indonesia), Edho Zell (Entrepreneur & Content Creator), Benny Ho (Founder of Netpreneur.id), Caesar Rohadi (Owner of Prestisa.com), and many others.

"As a platform committed to providing maximum support for MSMEs and Internet Marketers (IMers), Everpro strives to offer service features that simplify their online business operations," explained Azlan Indra – Co-founder of Everpro. "Through Everpro Chat, which is directly integrated with Meta's official API system, MSMEs and online businesses can optimize conversions from each digital ad lead on their verified WhatsApp accounts at an affordable price."



Pieter Lydian – Country Director, Indonesia, Meta, emphasized the importance of messaging platforms for businesses in Indonesia. "Based on the results of the Meta and BCG study that we just launched last week, 87% of Indonesian consumers prefer messaging as the primary way to communicate with businesses. Therefore, it is important for businesses to utilize messaging platforms in interacting with modern consumers."

Some of the benefits of using Everpro Chat include the ability to optimize digital ads through broadcast messages, using the official WhatsApp Business API Platform, more efficient marketing costs, and enhancing the performance and efficiency of customer service teams with centralized customer data, making lead follow-ups easier, faster, and more convenient. This application can be obtained through the website www.everpro.id or the Everpro Chat application available on the Google Play Store.

About Everpro

Everpro is a commerce service provider platform which is one of the business units of Evermos. Everpro is committed to being a solution to the problems experienced by MSMEs. Founded in February 2022, currently Everpro provides various services such as Shipping in collaboration with more than 15 expedition services throughout Indonesia, advertising assistance via Facebook & Google Ads Account Support, Marketplace store optimization services, curated product provider services for sales via online channels as well as advanced Funnel and CRM features that can help increase turnover and increase operational effectiveness and efficiency.

Everpro has helped more than 8,000 professional resellers and MSMEs throughout Indonesia, all of whom are members of the Everpro Learning Community, a community for learning and building relationships. Get Everpro services through the application available on the Google Play Store and App Store or via www.everpro.id .

About Evermos

Evermos is a connected commerce platform that empowers local brands and underserved communities by providing a distribution network and commerce services. It is also a one-stop platform offering comprehensive support services for entrepreneurs, ranging from local brand owners, resellers, to pro sellers. Various free entrepreneurship training programs are available for anyone within the Evermos reseller network to support their success, regardless of gender, educational background, geographic location, or income level.

Established in November 2018, Evermos has built the largest reseller-based connected commerce network in Indonesia, with over 900.000 active sellers across the country and more than 6.400 MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) partners. To date, Evermos has received numerous industry awards, including the Forbes Asia 100 to Watch award in the Asia-Pacific region, the UN Women 2022 Indonesian Women Empowerment Principles (WEPs) award, Nikkei Awards winner 2024, and membership in the global Endeavor Entrepreneur network. Evermos is also a member of the World Economic Forum's Global Innovators Community, an invitation-only group of the most promising startup and scale-up companies worldwide at the forefront of technological innovation and ethical business models.

