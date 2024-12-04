Exclusive Discounts Up to 38% and Limited Edition Gifts

HONG KONG, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As December approaches, the highly anticipated Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo is just around the corner. Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Limited, a proud participant in this annual shopping event for many years, is excited to announce a wide array of exclusive promotions in celebration of its 25th anniversary. The more you buy, the more you save, with select products available at discounts of up to 38%.

Comprehensive Health Solutions with New Products

Exciting Offers Await at the 2024 Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo:& Herbalgy Presents Exclusive Deals & Debuting "Yick Kee Balanced Tea Limited" Health Tea Bags!

Founded in 1999 by renowned Traditional Chinese Medicine expert Professor Wong Tin Chee, Herbalgy has successfully expanded its product range over the past 25 years to include the "Tibet Red" and "Touch Cool" brands, catering to various pain relief needs. To further promote health and wellness among urban residents, Herbalgy will showcase six varieties of tea bags in collaboration with "Yick Kee Balanced Tea Limited" at this year's expo, including Ginseng Wubao Tea, Licorice Root, Embryo Chrysanthemum and Honeysuckle Tea.

Professor Wong's father established the "Yick Kee Balanced Tea Limited" herbal tea shop on Nam Cheong Street in Sham Shui Po in 1968. Adapting to modern demands, Professor Wong combines traditional herbal remedies with dietary therapy, presenting "Yick Kee Balanced Tea Limited" in convenient tea bags to encourage a healthy lifestyle for urban dwellers. This blend of modern Traditional Chinese Medicine and traditional herbal tea provides immediate health benefits.

Exclusive On-Site Promotions

The expo atmosphere promises to be vibrant, and in addition to product discounts, Herbalgy will offer a variety of specially designed limited-edition gifts. All gifts are available in limited quantities and will be distributed while stocks last. Featured offers at the booth* include:

Spend HK$180 and receive a portable thermal bottle (valued at HK$180 ).

and receive a portable thermal bottle (valued at ). Spend HK$400 and receive a mini umbrella and an R6 RESETER massage stick (valued at a total of HK$319 ).

and receive a mini umbrella and an R6 RESETER massage stick (valued at a total of ). Spend HK$1,000 and receive a non-slip yoga mat (valued at HK$599 ).

and receive a non-slip yoga mat (valued at ). Spend HK$700 and pay with electronic payment to enjoy a 5% discount; spend HK$1,500 to enjoy a 10% discount.

and pay with electronic payment to enjoy a 5% discount; spend to enjoy a 10% discount. The first 25 customers daily who spend HK$100 can purchase a 5ml bottle of Touch-Cool, Herbalgy Medicated Balm or Carthami Flos Pain Relieving Oil for just HK$1 .

Engaging Overseas Customers

The expo attracts numerous local and Greater Bay Area consumers each year. To extend the excitement to overseas shoppers, Herbalgy will offer exclusive shopping perks on its official online store during the expo. Customers purchasing HK$600 or more online will receive a 12% discount on their entire order (excluding shipping costs)*. Overseas consumers can also participate in this annual event.

58th Hong Kong Brands and Products Expo - Herbalgy Booth Details

Date: December 14, 2024 – January 6, 2025

Location: Victoria Park, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Booth: 4C10-12

About Herbalgy

Herbalgy Pharmaceutical Ltd. is a company that captures the essence of Hong Kong. Founded in 1999 by the renowned Traditional Chinese Medicine Professor Wong Tin Chee, he has been inspired by his father, Wong To Yick, since childhood. With a deep passion for Traditional Chinese Medicine and herbal medicine research, Professor Wong has inherited his father's wisdom and expertise. He is committed to adhering to his father's philosophy of "focusing on addressing the root cause rather than merely treating the symptoms" and the principle of "viewing pain as a crucial indicator for identifying underlying issues."

Following the establishment of the family business, Professor Wong was encouraged by his father to create the well-known "Herbalgy" brand. This name reflects the company's commitment to promoting healthy meridians and overall well-being. With decades of clinical experience and a love for Hong Kong's traditional Chinese medicine, he established a GMP-standard factory in Hong Kong to ensure the scientific production of traditional medicinal oils and plasters. He has since launched the brands "Touch Cool," "Herbalgy," and "Tibet Red," which blend the unique characteristics of Hong Kong with accessible medicinal oils, magnetic therapy, herbal remedies, and physical therapy, making them some of the most enduring and best-selling brands in the region.

These brands offer straightforward, medication-based home care solutions designed for the early prevention of chronic pain resulting from poor blood circulation in urban lifestyles.

