EX.IO and Plume Reveal Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Institutional RWA Adoption in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EXIO Group Limited ("EX.IO") , a global leading Web3 full-stack digital asset lifecycle solutions enterprise, and Plume, the leading RWA network, have signed an agreement to collaborate on driving and accelerating the adoption of institutional-grade real-world assets (RWAs) in Asia especially in Hong Kong.

The partnership, officially announced during Consensus Hong Kong, establishes a strategic framework to bridge Plume's specialized RWA infrastructure with EX.IO's regulated exchange ecosystem. As a leading licensed VATP in Hong Kong, EXIO Limited (an SFC-licensed VATP in Hong Kong under EX.IO) has established a compliant digital asset infrastructure, to enable the listing of compliant RWA products in the city. By aligning Plume's network of over 200 projects with EXIO Limited's compliant trading and customer service, the collaboration aims to provide a scalable pathway for institutional capital to interact with onchain assets.

Strategic Collaboration Pillars

The MOU outlines a joint effort to address the structural requirements of a regulated onchain economy:

Infrastructure Alignment: Collaborating to ensure Plume's RWA-specific product layers meet the rigorous custody and security standards required by SFC-licensed platforms.

Market Promotion: Applying its strong relationships across local policy and media sectors, EXIO Limited will work with Plume to drive the listing and targeted promotion of high-quality RWA products, enhancing brand visibility and maximizing marketing effectiveness.

Institutional Access: Creating a streamlined "sandbox-to-production" pipeline that allows sophisticated global asset issuers to reach professional investors in a fully compliant manner.

Following the signing at Consensus, the teams will focus on technical alignment and market readiness throughout February, March, and beyond. This foundational phase is designed to ensure that the infrastructure supporting future asset deployments meets the highest levels of capital efficiency and regulatory scrutiny.

"Our collaboration with Plume is a key part of EX.IO's mission to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the digital asset economy," said Chen WU, Co‑Founder and CEO of EX.IO. "EXIO Limited has already listed several tokenized products backed by equity funds and gold in Hong Kong, with plans to launch more than ten similar offerings in the coming months. Through this partnership, we aim to help establish a secure, transparent, and fully compliant environment for high-quality RWA products to enter and thrive in Hong Kong. We believe this collaboration marks an important milestone in advancing regulated tokenized finance and strengthening Hong Kong's position as a leading global hub for digital assets and fintech."

"This alliance demonstrates how the RWA sector is maturing beyond experimentation toward true institutional utility," said Shukyee Ma, Chief Strategy Officer at Plume. "By collaborating with EX.IO, we are combining the speed and depth of the Plume ecosystem with the trust of a regulated platform. Together, we are building the foundation for a new era of compliant capital efficiency in Hong Kong."

About Plume

Plume is the leading real-world asset (RWA) network. It enables asset issuers and institutions to deploy onchain assets through its native infrastructure and grow those assets through its flagship real-world yield protocol Nest. As the ecosystem with the largest active wallet base in the RWA sector and 200+ projects, Plume is shaping the next generation of onchain capital markets.

About EX.IO

EXIO Group Limited is a leading global Web3 exchange enterprise bridging traditional finance (Web2) and the Web3 ecosystem, delivering innovative, compliant, and secure financial solutions. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the Group operates through multiple subsidiaries, including EXIO Limited — a licensed Virtual Asset Trading Platform (VATP) regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) — and EXIO FZCO, which is currently in the process of applying for a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license under the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

