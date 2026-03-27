EX.IO Expands Regulated Tokenized Securities Product Matrix, Solidifying Leadership in RWA Market

HONG KONG, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Hong Kong-licensed virtual asset trading platform EX.IO today announced the offering of three new compliant tokenized securities products on its Wealth Channel. The underlying assets include an actively managed bond fund, short-term liquidity notes, and U.S. Treasury Bills, managed respectively by Golden Continent Asset Management Co., Limited (GCAM), Cinda International Asset Management Limited (CIAM), and The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation ("BNY") (NYSE: BK).

Notably, the product called TBILL offered in this round is launched by real-world asset (RWA) tokenization platform OpenEden, which had previously established a strategic partnership with EX.IO - making this offering a tangible demonstration of their strategic cooperation being formally realized in Hong Kong.

With these additions, EX.IO has now offered the highest number of compliant tokenized securities products among all SFC-licensed digital asset exchanges in Hong Kong. This milestone marks a significant step in the platform's transition from an early mover to a clear leader in the Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization space.

As one of the first virtual asset trading platforms in Hong Kong to pass the "deemed licensed" regime, EX.IO is also the only digital asset exchange group included in the Hong Kong Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) scheme. Benefiting from this supportive policy framework, the platform continues to actively contribute to the ecosystem by expanding its range of tokenized securities products — a clear demonstration of its commitment to regulatory alignment and innovation.

EX.IO has established a comprehensive end-to-end ecosystem covering asset screening, offering, primary distribution, secondary market circulation, and investor services. By leveraging tokenization, the platform enhances the liquidity and transparency of traditional assets.

Looking ahead, EX.IO plans to further broaden its product matrix. In the coming months, it expects to introduce additional tokenized securities with underlying assets spanning money market funds, equity funds, bonds, commodities, structured products, and other high-quality, diversified categories. These offerings will cater to investors with varying risk appetites. The platform will also deepen collaborations with global institutional partners to advance on-chain financial infrastructure, providing professional investors with more open and compliant wealth management solutions.

The newly offered products are available exclusively to professional investors and have undergone rigorous compliance review and distribution processes by EX.IO. The three products are:

GNIT-LPF2 (Global Nexus Income Tokenised LPF - Class A Unit Series 2): An LPF fund issued under the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission's regulatory sandbox. Its underlying assets consist of a globally diversified actively managed bond portfolio, aiming to deliver stable long-term returns while mitigating single-currency interest rate risk.

STBL (Short-term Asset-Backed Liquidity Note): A tokenized note product with a price pegged to 1 USD. It automatically distributes interest income derived from collateral assets to token holders on a monthly basis. The issuer of STBL would rebalance the portfolio on a weekly basis to maintain structural integrity and return stability.

TBILL (Treasury Bills Institutional Liquidity Ltd): Operated in the form of a smart contract treasury, each token is 1:1 backed by short-term U.S. Treasury Bills held in segregated accounts. The product provides investors with a compliant, transparent, and stable channel to access U.S. government debt within decentralized ecosystems.

Ms. Chen WU, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EX.IO, said: "The offering of these three new products further strengthens EX.IO's product matrix in the compliant tokenization space. With the rollout and adoption of Hong Kong's compliant stablecoins, we anticipate a surge in real-world asset use cases and traditional capital flowing on-chain. On-chain finance is evolving irresistibly toward atomic settlement and higher liquidity — a direction particularly well-suited for the future AI-driven economy and capable of generating exponential growth in trading volume.

Moving forward, EX.IO will continue to leverage its regulatory leadership to bring more high-quality real-world assets on-chain. We aim to consolidate our differentiated advantages and contribute to strengthening Hong Kong's position as a global digital finance hub."

About EX.IO

EX.IO (Central Entity Number: BUT670) is a strictly regulated virtual asset trading platform (VATP) in Hong Kong. Since December 2024, it has been licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong. As one of the first platforms to successfully pass the "deemed licensed" regime under the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (Cap. 615), EX.IO has established itself as a leading compliant digital asset exchange. The platform is also the only VATP included in Hong Kong's Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises (OASES) scheme.

Media Contact:

Henry Yang

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SOURCE EX.IO