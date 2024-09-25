Experian Launches Global UBO Solution to Facilitate Enhanced Due Diligence, Compliance and Know Your Customer Needs

HONG KONG, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Experian, the global data and technology company, launches Global UBO, a comprehensive report designed to revolutionise due diligence and compliance processes in onboarding, portfolio management, and customer lifecycle management. This innovative resource provides detailed insights and evaluations of cross-border Ultimate Beneficial Ownerships (UBOs) in over 200 markets, helping small and medium enterprises (SMEs) businesses, companies and financial institutions navigate the complexities of regulatory compliance and risk management.

In an increasingly globalised and regulated marketplace, the importance of thoroughly understanding and monitoring UBOs cannot be overstated. Experian's Global UBO reports offer a standardised, detailed analysis of UBOs in one comprehensive report. These reports equip organisations with the critical information needed to make informed decisions, ensuring they meet the highest standards of due diligence, compliance and know your customer (KYC) needs.

"The launch of Experian's Global UBO represents a significant step forward in enhancing transparency and accountability in the financial and business sectors," said Maria Liu, Managing Director, Experian Greater China & South East Asia. "By providing a reliable and comprehensive evaluation of UBOs across more than 200 markets, we are empowering our clients to manage risk more effectively and efficiently, while maintaining robust compliance frameworks."

Key benefits of the Global UBO report includes:

Enhanced Due Diligence : Comprehensive evaluations help identify potential risks and ensure thorough vetting of UBOs during the onboarding process.

: Comprehensive evaluations help identify potential risks and ensure thorough vetting of UBOs during the onboarding process. Streamlined Portfolio Management : Leads to more effective and efficient risk management and decision-making, fostering a more secure and stable portfolio.

: Leads to more effective and efficient risk management and decision-making, fostering a more secure and stable portfolio. Improved Customer Lifecycle Management: Insights ensure that organisations remain compliant with evolving regulations and maintain high standards of customer relationship management.

These reports are an essential tool for financial institutions, regulatory bodies, and businesses committed to maintaining compliance and managing risk in today's complex environment. By leveraging Experian's Global UBO reports, organisations can confidently navigate the challenges of regulatory compliance, mitigate risks, and enhance their overall operational integrity.

For more information about Experian's Global UBO solution, please visit www.experian.com.hk.

