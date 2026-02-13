Experience Japanese contemporary art at Roppongi Crossing 2025. On now at the Mori Art Museum

TOKYO, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mori Art Museum, on the 53rd floor of Tokyo's iconic Roppongi Hills, is again hosting the triennial exhibition Roppongi Crossing, providing a comprehensive look at Japan's contemporary art scene and rising social trends. Roppongi Crossing 2025: What Passes Is Time. We Are Eternal. takes "time" as a theme, featuring 21 artists, both solo and groups, some active in Japan, and some with roots in Japan, but active overseas. Fully bilingual, with a trial AI audio guide in approximately 20 languages available. Photography permitted.

Wada Reijiro "MITTAG" 2025 Glass, brass, bronze, and brandy 238 x 212 x 79 cm Production Support / Courtesy: SCAI THE BATHHOUSE, Tokyo Installation view: "Roppongi Crossing 2025: What Passes Is Time. We Are Eternal.", Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, 2025-2026 Photo: Takehisa Naoki Photo courtesy: Mori Art Museum, Tokyo

Key Highlights of the Roppongi Crossing 2025 Exhibition

1. Mystical AI-Controlled Bubble Installation, The Moon Underwater (A.A.Murakami)

This work evokes ephemeral beauty unique to Japan, such as the moon in the night sky and cherry blossoms falling.

2. Subway Exit (ZUGAKOUSAKU & KURIEITO) 250 Meters Up!

Humorous and impactful. A clear exhibition highlight.

3. MITTAG (Wada Reijiro) offers a unique, amber-colored view of Tokyo.

A massive sculpture featuring brandy poured between two panes of glass. View Tokyo from this unique perspective.

These highlights are in addition to a variety of other stimulating works, from traditional crafts to AI.

Exhibition Title: Roppongi Crossing 2025: What Passes Is Time. We Are Eternal.

Dates: Wednesday, December 3, 2025 – Sunday, March 29, 2026

Venue: Mori Art Museum

For more information, please visit Mori Art Museum website: www.mori.art.museum

About the Mori Art Museum

The Mori Art Museum, Tokyo, opened in 2003 seeking to become a contemporary art museum of international importance, symbolic of the status of Roppongi Hills in Tokyo as Cultural Heart of the City. The Museum with a global outlook is committed to presenting cutting-edge visual arts, architecture, design and other modes of creative practice from around the world, from a unique viewpoint informed by its ongoing dedication to the contemporary and international. Above all, it plays an especially vital role as a center for contemporary art from Japan and the wider Asia-Pacific, by focusing on the art of the region, decoding individual cultural backgrounds and positioning emerging trends within a broader global context. Last but not least, the Mori Art Museum is committed to the principle of Art + Life, encouraging to realize an enriched, vibrant and well-rounded society where art relates to all aspects of life.

SOURCE Mori Art Museum