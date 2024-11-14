Experience the festive spirit as Link Partners with SPORT b. and PAC-MAN at its malls this Christmas

Link partners with edgy French fashion & lifestyle brand SPORT b. and the iconic Japanese game PAC-MAN to release two globally-exclusive, limited-edition Christmas gift sets.

HONG KONG, Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This Christmas, Link shopping malls will bring together timeless classics and modern style in an exclusive collaboration with French fashion & lifestyle brand SPORT b. and Japan's beloved PAC-MAN game. This limited-edition release merges SPORT b.'s iconic brand identity "Dino", with PAC-MAN's iconic characters PAC-MAN and Ghosts, creating two globally-exclusive limited-edition holiday collectible gift sets. From 14 November to 31 December 2024, Link Up members can redeem these exclusive sets by spending a designated amount at any of the 44 participating Link malls.

Link shopping malls will host PAC-MAN-themed attractions to spread festive cheer, while Lok Fu Place will invite families to enjoy the “PAC-MAN Racing Challenge”.

Throughout the holiday season, Link shopping malls will host PAC-MAN-themed attractions to spread festive cheer. Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre will launch the "PAC-MAN Glow-in-the-Dark Maze Adventure", while Lok Fu Place will invite families to enjoy the "PAC-MAN Racing Challenge". Additional photo-friendly PAC-MAN Christmas displays will be set up across Cheung Fat Plaza, Kai Tin Shopping Centre, Leung King Plaza, TKO Spot, and Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre, offering families and friends festive fun and memorable moments to enjoy together.

Bringing together two classic brands for Christmas exclusives

As PAC-MAN nears its 45th anniversary, the beloved arcade game—featuring the mischievous PAC-MAN and his ghostly adversaries, BLINKY, PINKY, INKY and CLYDE—continues to evoke fond childhood memories for many. Meanwhile, French fashion & lifestyle brand SPORT b., incorporates the timeless style of agnès b. with playful and street elements. The iconic brand identity "Dino" of SPORT b. is inspired by the favourite toy of Agnès' grandson when he was young, showcasing the playful and energetic design inspiration of the youthful brand.

In celebration of the season, Link has brought together PAC-MAN and SPORT b. to create two exclusive, limited-edition Christmas gift sets, infusing its malls with a fresh, youthful vibe. The "PAC-MAN X SPORT b. Christmas Gift Set" includes a PAC-MAN X SPORT b. eco-friendly tote with coin pouch, a SPORT b. thermal bottle, and a plush Dino dinosaur—all elegantly packaged in a festive gift box, making it a perfect Christmas gift. Additionally, the collection includes the exclusive "PAC-MAN X SPORT b. Crossbody Bag", a trendy accessory popular among the younger generation this season.

From 14 November to 31 December 2024, Link Up members can collect electronic stamps by spending $50 or more using electronic payment at designated malls or markets. Collecting 100 electronic stamps allows members to redeem the PAC-MAN X SPORT b. Crossbody Bag, while 260 stamps are required for the PAC-MAN X SPORT b. Christmas Gift Set. Stocks are limited, and redemptions are on a first-come, first-served basis.

PAC-MAN Glow-in-the-Dark Maze Adventure: Capture whimsical moments with the four-panel photo booth

During the event period, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre will feature a large "PAC-MAN Glow-in-the-Dark Maze", recreating the iconic arcade game's maze scene in real life. With optical illusion art, funhouse mirrors, and glow-in-the-dark elements, this maze is the ultimate Christmas photo destination. On weekends and public holidays, visitors can also enjoy a four-panel photo booth inside the maze to capture quirky moments with friends and family, along with two interactive mini-games. Link Up members who spend $100 or more in a single electronic payment at Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre on the same day can redeem a "PAC-MAN Glow-in-the-Dark Maze Adventure" experience voucher.

PAC-MAN Racing Challenge: a captivating glow-in-the-dark BLINKY takes centre stage

At Lok Fu Place's outdoor leisure area in Zone B, kids can dive into the excitement of the "PAC-MAN Racing Challenge", navigating children's electric cars along a 30-metre track. Link Up members who accumulate $300 in same-day electronic spending at Lok Fu Place, or $200 with one receipt from a designated home goods store, can redeem a "PAC-MAN Racing Challenge" e-voucher. A captivating inflatable glow-in-the-dark BLINKY stands at the track's centre, inviting everyone to strike fun poses and create memorable holiday snapshots with this icon.

Check in at PAC-MAN Christmas Wonderland: Complete tasks to win PAC-MAN prizes

Five Link shopping malls—Cheung Fat Plaza, Kai Tin Shopping Centre, Leung King Plaza, TKO Spot, and Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre—will be transformed into PAC-MAN Christmas Wonderland hotspots throughout the festive season. Link Up members can open the Link Up mobile app and access the "Link Up x PAC-MAN Mission" event page at participating locations. By completing specified tasks and collecting all eight badges, members can redeem an exclusive "PAC-MAN Gift."

Power-Up Christmas Feasts

To boost holiday cheer, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre and Lok Fu Place have teamed up with six restaurants to offer special "Power-Up Christmas Feasts" perfect for sharing at holiday gatherings. Featured dishes at Lok Fu Place include SoyMart's signature creation Giant Sticky Rice Roll, Koon Thai Cuisine's Giant Mango Sticky Rice (order 3 days in advance), and Aidan Korean Dessert Cafe's Grand "Snow Mountain Fried Chicken Platter". Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre offers a Jumbo Bubble Tea from SHARE TEA, Aroi Thai's Giant Volcano Ribs with a limited-edition festive drink, and Okayama Ichibangai's specialty dish Extra Large Onsen-tamago Ramen, bringing holiday indulgence to a new level.

All activities are subject to terms and conditions. Programme content is subject to change without prior notice.

"Link X PAC-MAN Christmas wonderland" event details:

Date: 16 November – 31 December 2024

Locations: Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre, Lok Fu Place, Cheung Fat Plaza, Kai Tin Shopping Centre, Leung King Plaza, TKO Spot and Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre

"PAC-MAN Glow-in-the-Dark Maze Adventure" event details:

Date: 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 November; 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 24-26, 28, 29, 31 December 2024 (18 days in total)

Time: 12noon – 8pm

Location: G/F outdoor space, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre



"PAC-MAN Racing Challenge" event details:

Date: 16, 17, 23, 24, 30 November; 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 20-31 December 2024 (22 days)

Time: 12noon – 7pm

Location: Zone B outdoor area, Lok Fu Place



PAC-MAN X SPORT b. Limited-Edition Christmas Gift Sets

Available at 44 participating malls and markets

Promotion and electronic stamp redemption period: 14 November to 31 December 2024

Stamp redemption locations: Customer service counters at 44 designated Link malls or markets

Stamp and gift redemption hours: 11am to 8pm

Location: 44 participating malls – T Town, Tin Chak Shopping Centre and Market, Tin Shui Shopping Centre, Tin Shing Shopping Centre, Tin Yiu Plaza, Butterfly Plaza and Market, Leung King Plaza, Choi Yuen Plaza, Tai Wo Plaza, Fu Shin Shopping Centre and Market, Tai Yuen Commercial Centre and Market, Cheung Wah Shopping Centre, Chung On Shopping Centre and Market, Wo Che Plaza and Market, Sha Kok Commercial Centre, Hin Keng Shopping Centre and Market, Mei Lam Commercial Centre, Yiu On Shopping Centre, Yu Chui Shopping Centre and Market, Lok Fu Place and Market, Temple Mall, Chuk Yuen Plaza, Kai Tin Shopping Centre, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre and Market, Lei Yue Mun Plaza, Po Tat Shopping Centre, Tak Tin Plaza and Market, Choi Ming Shopping Centre, TKO Gateway and TKO Market, TKO Spot and Spot Mart, Maritime Bay, Nam Cheong Place and Market, Homantin Plaza and Market, Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre, Choi Wan Commercial Complex and Phase 3 Market, Oi Man Plaza and Market, Fung Tak Shopping Centre and Market, Cheung Fat Plaza, Oi Tung Shopping Centre, Siu Sai Wan Plaza, Fu Tung Plaza and Market, Stanley Plaza, Yat Tung Shopping Centre and Hing Wah Plaza

Gift Redemption Period: 20 December 2024 to 31 December 2024

Redemption Locations: Customer Service Counters at the following 27 designated malls:

Hong Kong Island: Siu Sai Wan Plaza

Kowloon: Lok Fu Place, Temple Mall, Kai Tin Shopping Centre, Lei Yue Mun Plaza, Sau Mau Ping Shopping Centre, Choi Wan Commercial Complex, Nam Cheong Place, Homantin Plaza, Oi Man Plaza and Tsz Wan Shan Shopping Centre

New Territories: T Town, Tin Chak Shopping Centre, Tin Shing Shopping Centre, Butterfly Plaza, Leung King Plaza, Choi Yuen Plaza, Tai Yuen Commercial Centre, Tai Wo Plaza, Sha Kok Commercial Centre, Wo Che Plaza, TKO Gateway, TKO Spot, Choi Ming Shopping Centre, Cheung Fat Plaza, Fu Tung Plaza and Yat Tung Shopping Centre

All activities mentioned above are subject to terms and conditions, and the event details are subject to change without prior notice.

For more information, please visit: https://www.linkhk.com/en/promotion/

Download images: https://bit.ly/4enX1dT

About Link

Link Asset Management Limited (Link) is a leading global real estate investor and asset manager based in Hong Kong. It manages Link Real Estate Investment Trust (Hong Kong stock code: 823), the largest REIT in Asia. Link REIT has been 100% held by public and institutional investors since its listing in 2005 in Hong Kong. It is a constituent of the Hong Kong securities market benchmark Hang Seng Index, as well as a component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Asia Pacific Index, the FTSE4Good Index Series and the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Index. Through Link REIT, Link owns and manages a diversified portfolio of retail facilities, car parks, offices and logistics assets spanning from China's Beijing, Greater Bay Area (Hong Kong, Guangzhou and Shenzhen), and Yangtze River Delta centred around Shanghai, to Singapore, Australia's Sydney and Melbourne and the UK's London. With its expanded investment capability and dynamic growth strategy, Link aspires to be a world-class real estate investor and manager, serving and improving the lives of people around us. For details, please visit https://www.linkreit.com.

About SPORT b.

Since its first boutique launched in Marseilles in 1999, SPORT b. collection had been very well received among the youngsters. Catering for the vibrant modern lifestyles, SPORT b. not only inherits the simplicity brand identity much loved by founder Agnès Troublé, its comfy touch and functionality are nicely preserved. SPORT b. and music are indivisible! It is a brand inspired by music and street art. dino dinosaur and flash became the signature icons of the brand. "dino" is Agnès grandson's favorite dinosaur toy when he was a child and has now been transformed into a playful and unique iconic character in the SPORT b. collection. dino is brave to try new things, always optimistic and carries on the spirit of music!

*Electronic payment methods include credit cards, EPS, Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, Google Pay, Tap & Go, AlipayHK, BoC Pay, PayMe from HSBC, WeChat Pay, Octopus, Octopus Wallet, or other mobile payment applications, or other stored value payment tools regulated under the Payment Systems and Stored Value Facilities Ordinance (Cap. 584).

