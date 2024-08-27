Explore China's most attractive destinations with Club Med's premium resorts in Beidahu, Changbaishan, Guilin, Lijiang, and Yabuli

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Club Med, the renowned pioneer of all-inclusive holidays, invites you to experience the beauty and diversity of its five premium resorts in China.

From the enchanting snow-covered mountains of Beidahu, Changbaishan, and Yabuli to the serene and picturesque landscapes of Guilin and the cultural wonders of Lijiang, each resort offers a unique and immersive activities for guests of all ages and are a perfect embodiment of Club Med's commitment to provide extraordinary and all-inclusive family holidays across stunning locales.

Club Med Guilin

Where nature meets art, Guilin captivates with stunning limestone karst mountains and lush greenery. Guests can reconnect with nature and explore arts in the resort's open-air museum, featuring over 100 contemporary sculptures, daily Tai Chi lessons, and a 900sqm indoor playground for family fun.

Club Med Lijiang

Nestled near UNESCO heritage sites, Club Med Lijiang offers a serene blend of nature, local culture, and Naxi heritage. Discover ancient towns, enjoy traditional Yunnan cuisine, and explore a year-round indoor water park, all set against the backdrop of Jade Dragon Snow Mountain.

Club Med Changbaishan

Located in the Changbaishan Biosphere Nature Reserve, this resort is Club Med's first forest hot springs retreat. Explore untouched wilderness, indulge in Ginseng delicacies, and relax in 28 indoor hot springs. Perfect for families, with a focus on wellness and local culture.

Club Med Beidahu

A chalet-inspired retreat in Beidahu mountain nature reserve, ideal for skiers of all levels. Enjoy a long winter sports season amidst breath-taking snow-covered landscapes, with the famous 'rime ice' crystals of Jilin province adding to the magical winter experience.

Club Med Yabuli

China's largest snow domain offers over 50km of slopes, perfect for skiing and snow-trekking. Beyond winter sports, enjoy yoga, swimming, and alpine scenery. Open year-round, Yabuli is a top destination for winter adventures and summer escapes alike.

All five premium resorts in China are designed with families in mind, continuing Club Med's pioneering approach to family-friendly experiences since 1967. Kids aged 4 to 17 enjoy tailored programs in our signature kids clubs, blending education with play. For the youngest guests (4 months to 3 years), Baby Club Med and Petit Club Med offer dedicated care at select resorts (advance booking required). Every detail is crafted to make families feel welcome and enjoy their holidays to the fullest.

