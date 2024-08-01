Exponential increase of global travellers to APAC revealed, as Collinson International's Priority Pass reports 71% increase in airport experiences visits during first six months of 2024 (vs same period in 2023)

Priority Pass' Asia Pacific -based airport lounges and travel experiences saw a collective 71% increase in visits made by global travellers between January to June this year, versus the same period last year. This is more than double the increase in visits (30%) made by global travellers to other regions' airport lounges and travel experiences in the Priority Pass network.

Countries in Asia Pacific that experienced the highest number of visits to airport experiences from global travellers during the first six months of 2024 are Thailand , India , China , Singapore , and South Korea .

Over the last 12 months, Collinson International has more than doubled their repertoire of dining, refreshment and relaxation experiences at airports in Asia Pacific to cater to strong travel demand.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest lounge data from Collinson International, a global leader in the provision of airport experiences, loyalty and customer engagement solutions, and owner and operator of Priority Pass, countries in Asia Pacific have seen an exponential growth in global demand for airport lounges and travel experiences in the first half of 2024.

Comparing visits from January to June 2024 with the same period last year, Collinson International has seen a 71% increase in visits from global travellers to their network of Asia Pacific airport lounges and travel experiences. This is significantly higher than the 30% increase in visits made by global travellers to airport lounges and travel experiences outside Asia Pacific. Travel is back in full swing globally this year, with the Priority Pass airport lounge and travel experiences data helping to confirm several industry forecasts that projected Asia Pacific would lead this growth among the regions by contributing to more than half of the global net gain in passenger numbers by 2043.

In terms of visits to airport lounges and travel experiences in Asia Pacific by travellers globally, Thailand emerged top of the list for the first six months of 2024; ahead of countries like India, mainland China, Singapore, and South Korea. This top position was influenced by Thailand's national blueprint for tourism development that launched last year. Notably, mainland China rejoined the top ranks this year, having been absent from the list last year as the country continues to make travel more accessible for international travellers since its reopening post-pandemic.

Airport lounges and travel experiences in Asia Pacific are also experiencing strong traction among visitors from within the region. Comparing visits from January to June this year versus the same period last year, Collinson International reports a 73% increase in visits from Asia Pacific travellers to Asia Pacific airport lounges and travel experiences. While airport lounges remain a top preference for travellers in relation to travel benefits, travel experiences offered at airports – including spas, sleep pods and restaurants – are increasingly prioritised by Asia Pacific travellers, as seen from the 144% growth in visits. This is compared to the 70% growth in visits to airport lounges by Asia Pacific travellers.

Catering to the rapid recovery of travel and to the evolving needs of travellers, Collinson International has expanded its network of airport lounges and travel experiences in Asia Pacific by 15% over the last 12 months, in turn doubling its inventory of dining, refreshment and relaxation options at airports across Asia Pacific. Today, there are close to 650 airport lounges and travel experiences within Collinson International's Priority Pass network in Asia Pacific, of which more than 100 of them are travel experiences.

Commenting on the market dynamics, Todd Handcock, Global Chief Commercial Officer and Asia Pacific President at Collinson International, said, "The Asia Pacific region is known for its vibrant travel and tourism landscape. The industry has continually raised the bar when it comes to meeting the increasingly sophisticated and ever-evolving expectations of travellers. Acknowledging the dynamic landscape we are in, we have worked with our industry partners to significantly grow and diversify our Asia Pacific network of airport lounges and travel experiences. We look forward to continuing to do so, in line with our ongoing desire to elevate every journey into something special."

One of Collinson International's latest additions is Kyra Lounge at Hong Kong International Airport, a new-to-market brand developed by strategic partners Airport Dimensions, SSP and Travel Food Services. Collinson International has also expanded its network of airport lounges in mainland China (with its recent enhanced partnership with China Eastern Airlines, introducing 24 new additions to its network), Bangladesh (MTB Air lounge in Jashore and Skylounge in Chattogram), Cambodia (Angkor Lounge in Siem Reap Angkor International Terminal), and Thailand (Satellite Terminal in Bangkok and Krabi International), in addition to introducing new airport experiences into its Asia Pacific inventory.

These include holistic travel experiences offered by dining and wellness establishments in the region, such as the Soo Ceylon Cafe and Tea Lounge at Colombo Bandaranaike International Airport, as well as massages at TranSpa and local cuisine options at Asian Street Kitchen at Singapore Changi Airport. Priority Pass Members and LoungeKey cardholders can also benefit from Collinson International's arrangement with sukiyaki restaurant Yakisuki Yanma at Narita Airport in Japan, as well as enjoying access to new experiences in Kuala Lumpur International Airport; such as the Capsule Transit Max, which provides gym and steam bath facilities for travellers to relieve their fatigue before take-off, and the self-walk Fast Lane service, accessible to Sky Suite Airport Lounge visitors and registered guests.

These experiences all make up the more than 1,600 airport lounges and travel experiences globally that Priority Pass Members and LoungeKey cardholders can enjoy when they next travel.

