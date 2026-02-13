exSat Collaborates with Fosun Wealth Holdings to Launch a Global Quantitative Trading Competition

HONG KONG, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The "2026 Asia Crypto Finance High-Level Closed-Door Forum", co-hosted by several leading Web3 institutions, was successfully held in Hong Kong on February 10. The forum focused on the development trends of crypto finance in Asia, the institutionalization process, and the innovative applications of financial technology, while bringing together industry leaders, investment institutions, and top technology teams from around the world.

During the forum, exSat, a Web3 banking and financial service platform announced a collaboration with Fosun Wealth International Holdings Limited ("Fosun Wealth Holdings"). Leveraging their resources and capabilities in traditional financial ecosystems, digital asset innovation, and compliant technology services, the two parties will jointly promote the development of compliant, efficient, and transparent next-generation financial infrastructure, helping institutions and high-net-worth investors access the global digital asset market in a safe and stable manner.

As part of this collaboration, exSat also launched an important global industry initiative at the forum — the "Seeking $100 Million Strategy Partners" plan. This plan will be carried out in the form of a 3-month global quantitative trading competition, adhering to the principles of "real funds, real markets, verifiable data" to discover, validate, and connect top quantitative trading strategy teams worldwide. The core objectives of the competition include:

Visibility for Strong Strategies: Providing a public stage for quantitative teams with real trading capabilities to showcase their excellent strategies, distinguishing them through long-term performance in real markets backed by verifiable trading data and a unified display format.

Increased Data Reference Value: Based on the accumulated trading data throughout the competition, and with continued tracking of winning teams afterward, the plan is to release the industry's first whitepaper or observation report on strategy discovery based on real data, providing the market with high-value strategy evaluation samples.

Efficient Collaboration: Using the competition as a matching mechanism to directly channel strategy validation results with capital, platforms, and ecosystem resources.

The spokesperson of exSat said, "We believe that the maturation of the digital asset market will inevitably be accompanied by the development of professionalized and institutionalized quantitative forces. This competition is not a one-off event, but a key step in building a 'top-tier strategy talent pool' and establishing a bridge for institutional-level asset management. We are delighted to join forces with a heavyweight party like Fosun Wealth Holdings to create a fair, transparent, and high-standard platform for competition and discovery."

Zhao Chen, Executive Director of Digital Assets at Fosun Wealth Holdings, said, "The collaboration with exSat is an important part of deepening our presence in the digital assets field. Supporting this global quantitative competition is aimed at empowering the industry's foundational capabilities. We look forward to witnessing the outstanding performances of global quantitative elites and collaborating with industry resources to jointly promote the implementation and scaling of outstanding strategies."

The detailed participation rules, registration channels, and judging criteria for this global quantitative trading competition will be officially released through official channels soon.

About exSat

Backed by Vaulta Network, exSat is a premier digital banking service provider focused on bridging real-world assets with decentralized finance, delivering institutional-grade solutions that integrate traditional finance with blockchain infrastructure. Managing over $200 million in assets for more than 30 institutions and high-net-worth clients, exSat provides advanced on-chain yield generation, staking, and programmable asset management capabilities designed for professional investors. Its ecosystem combines secure custody, RWA trading, and global crypto-friendly financial services, enabling compliant, scalable access to digital asset opportunities while supporting the evolving needs of modern asset management.

About Fosun Wealth Holdings

Fosun Wealth International Holdings Limited (hereinafter referred to as "Fosun Wealth Holdings") is an AI-driven global one-stop Web5 wealth management platform based in Hong Kong. With its solid financial position, Fosun Wealth Holdings has obtained various licenses via its subsidiaries, including Type 1, 2, 4, 6, and 9 licenses issued by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC), and an insurance brokerage license from the Hong Kong Insurance Authority. Amid the Web3 trend, Fosun Wealth Holdings actively explores the virtual asset business. Fosun International Securities Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Fosun Wealth Holdings, obtained an upgrade to its SFC Type 1 license in June 2024, making it one of the first batch of brokerages to obtain virtual asset dealing service licenses. At the same time, Fosun International Asset Management Limited, another wholly-owned subsidiary, has also obtained the upgrade of its SFC VA Type 4 and Type 9 licenses.

SOURCE Fosun Wealth International Holdings Limited