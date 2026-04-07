Extell Development Company Announces New Executive Appointments

Andrew Chung Named President and Co-CEO; Kevin D. Kim Named Executive Vice President

NEW YORK, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Extell Development Company, one of the nation's premier real estate development firms, announced today two executive appointments. Andrew Chung has joined the company as President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, partnering with Gary Barnett, Extell's Founder, Chairman & CEO. Kevin D. Kim has been named Executive Vice President of Government Relations & Capital Raising - Asia.

Andrew Chung Kevin D. Kim

"Andrew and Kevin bring exceptional leadership to Extell at a pivotal moment," said Gary Barnett, Founder, Chairman & CEO of Extell Development Company. "Andrew's background in development and institutional investment, together with Kevin's expertise in capital raising, government, regulatory and community engagement, will be critical as we grow and take on increasingly complex opportunities."

Chung is the founder of Innovo Property Group, established in 2015. Previously, he was a Partner at The Carlyle Group, where he was a senior member of the U.S. Real Estate Fund and led the New York office for a decade. His experience spans large-scale development and complex capital structures. In his role, Chung will work closely with Barnett to oversee Extell's pipeline and strategic growth. He serves on the NYU Schack Institute Advisory Board and was named to The New York Observer's "Power 100" for six consecutive years.

Kim's career spans senior leadership roles across the private and public sectors. He was previously a partner at IPG Partners 2.0, leading capital raising and government relations, and began his career as a corporate real estate attorney at Davis Polk & Wardwell. He has held senior roles across city, state, and federal government, most recently as Commissioner of NYC Small Business Services, where he launched the city's largest public-private loan program for small businesses. He has also served as Commissioner of the New York State Liquor Authority, Trustee of The City University of New York (CUNY), and currently sits on the congressionally appointed National Asian Pacific American Museum Commission.

Kim is a recipient of the Ellis Island Medal of Honor and has been recognized by City & State on its annual power lists. He holds degrees from Stanford University and Columbia Law School and was a member of the Columbia Law Review.

Extell Development

Extell Development, founded by Gary Barnett, is a nationally recognized developer of luxury residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties in New York and other premier markets. Notable projects include Central Park Tower, One57, One Manhattan Square, Brooklyn Point, Four Seasons Resort and Residences Vail, and Grand Hyatt Deer Valley in Park City, Utah.

SOURCE Extell Development Company