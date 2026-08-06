Eye Level Malaysia Achieves Double Recognition in the Malaysia Book of Records

Awarded for the Most Enrollments in Critical Thinking Mathematics and English Programmes in a Year

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Aug. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eye Level Malaysia has reached a historic milestone by being officially recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records (MBR) with two national records, reinforcing its position as one of Malaysia's leading providers of supplementary education focused on developing future-ready learners.

The two prestigious Malaysia Book of Records titles awarded to Eye Level Malaysia are:

Mr. Brian Kim, Country Manager of Eye Level Malaysia (centre), receiving the double Malaysia Book of Records recognitions from Madam Siti Hajar (left) and Mr. Edwin Yeoh (right), officials of the Malaysia Book of Records, during the official award presentation ceremony.

Most Enrolments in a Critical Thinking Mathematics Programme in a Year

Most Enrolments in a Critical Thinking English Programme in a Year

These recognitions reflect the growing confidence that Malaysian parents place in Eye Level's educational philosophy and its commitment to nurturing children with strong academic foundations, critical thinking abilities, and lifelong learning skills.

In 2025, Eye Level Malaysia achieved a record 8,344 subject enrolments from 5,821 students in its Critical Thinking Mathematics and English programmes nationwide, up from 7,598 subject enrolments from 5,262 students in 2024. This strong growth reflects the increasing demand among Malaysian parents for quality enrichment programmes that develop Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS), critical thinking, and strong academic foundations from an early age.

"This double recognition by the Malaysia Book of Records is a proud milestone not only for Eye Level Malaysia but also for every student, parent, learning centre owner, educator, and Daekyo Malaysia management team who has been part of our journey," said Mr. Brian Kim, Country Manager of Eye Level Malaysia.

"These achievements demonstrate the growing trust that Malaysian families have in quality enrichment education. More importantly, they reflect a shared commitment towards preparing children with the critical thinking, problem-solving, and communication skills necessary to thrive in an increasingly competitive and technology-driven world."

Since its establishment in Malaysia over two decades ago, Eye Level Malaysia has remained committed to delivering learner-centred education that develops confident, independent, and analytical thinkers. Today, the brand operates through an extensive network of learning centres nationwide, providing personalised learning experiences to thousands of children each year.

Unlike conventional tuition programmes that focus primarily on examination performance, Eye Level's proprietary curriculum is designed to strengthen conceptual understanding while developing independent learning habits and higher-order thinking skills. Its Mathematics programme builds logical reasoning, analytical thinking, and systematic problem-solving abilities, while the English programme enhances reading comprehension, vocabulary, writing, communication, and critical interpretation through structured and engaging learning experiences.

Both programmes are carefully aligned with each child's individual learning ability through Eye Level's internationally recognised self-directed learning methodology, enabling students to progress confidently at their own pace while building strong academic fundamentals.

The Malaysia Book of Records recognition further affirms Eye Level Malaysia's long-standing contribution towards strengthening educational excellence and supporting the nation's aspiration of nurturing future generations equipped with 21st-century competencies.

As Malaysia continues to place greater emphasis on innovation, creativity, and Higher Order Thinking Skills (HOTS), Eye Level Malaysia remains committed to empowering more children to become confident, independent learners who are prepared to succeed academically and beyond.

About Eye Level Malaysia

Eye Level Malaysia is one of the country's leading supplementary education providers, offering internationally developed Critical Thinking Mathematics and English programmes for children aged 4 to 15 years. Originating from South Korea under Daekyo Co., Ltd., Eye Level adopts a learner-centred approach that develops strong academic foundations, critical thinking, self-directed learning, and confidence. Through personalised learning pathways and an extensive nationwide network of learning centres, Eye Level continues to help Malaysian children realise their full potential and become lifelong learners.

SOURCE Eye Level Malaysia