Eyebright Medical Releases Its 2025 Annual Report and Sustainability Report

Innovation Drives Strong Results, While Global Expansion and ESG Practices Progress Steadily

HONG KONG, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eyebright Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. ("Eyebright Medical", "the Company", Stock Code: 688050.SH, together with its subsidiaries collectively referred to as "the Group") announced yesterday its annual report and sustainability report for the period ended 31 December 2025 (the "Reporting Period").

Amid adjustments in industry policies and downward pressure from the macroeconomy, the Company remained committed to steady progress and prudent operations. During the Reporting Period, the Company achieved operating revenue of RMB 1.48 billion, representing a 5.15% year-on-year increase, delivering steady growth despite headwinds. Due to non-recurring factors such as goodwill impairment, net profit attributable to shareholders of the parent company was RMB 268.17 million. Net cash flow from operating activities reached RMB 369 million, up 6.15% year-on-year, demonstrating the Company's strong cash collection capabilities and resilience in its underlying operating fundamentals.

In the first quarter of 2026, the Company recorded operating revenue of RMB 398 million, up 11.5% year-on-year. Non-GAAP net profit was RMB 88.5 million, up 2.73% year-on-year, continuing a trend of steady growth.

During the Reporting Period, the Company continued to optimize its financial structure. The asset-liability ratio declined steadily. Total assets increased 11.18% year-on-year, and owners' equity attributable to shareholders grew 15.74%, laying a solid funding base to support future R&D innovation, capacity expansion, and long-term strategic planning.

During the Reporting Period, the Company implemented its equity distribution plan: it declared a cash dividend of RMB 3.50 per 10 shares to all shareholders (tax included), for a total dividend of RMB 67.64 million (tax included). The scale of the cash dividend increased 31.33% year-on-year. At the same time, the Company repurchased its shares using its own funds and/or self-raised funds. Cumulatively, it repurchased 142,800 shares with a total repurchase amount of RMB 20.04 million, fully reflecting confidence in the Company's long-term value and future development.

Three Core Business Segments Continue to Advance, with Strong Product Growth Momentum

The Company remains committed to an innovation-driven R&D strategy. In 2025, total R&D expenditure reached RMB 156 million, representing 10.54% of revenue. Supported by high-intensity and sustained R&D investment, all three principal business segments recorded positive year-on-year growth despite industry headwinds.

In the ophthalmic surgery field, IOLs revenue increased 1.43% year-on-year. China's first aspheric phakic intraocular lens, Loong CrystalTM PR, the extended depth of focus intraocular lens and the multifocal intraocular lens products continued to accelerate volume ramp-up, accompanied by strong market performance. Meanwhile, multiple in-development products, including triple-focus astigmatism correction and PRT are progressing in an orderly manner, further deepening the Company's technology moat and strengthening future growth momentum.

Driven by the urgent demand for juvenile myopia prevention and control, the Company's orthokeratology lens business achieved steady growth, with revenue up 4.67% year-on-year. Under the demand-driven market environment, the Company maintained stable market share. The iBright® AI orthokeratology lens fitting platform continued to optimize clinical efficiency. Development of high-oxygen transmissibility and short-cycle products remained industry-leading.

The vision care segment adheres to a "Healthcare + Consumer" dual-engine development strategy and strengthens international expansion. With increased R&D and channel investment, contact lenses revenue grew 7.53% year-on-year. The Company has independently developed silicone hydrogel contact lenses, further expanding its presence in the high-end market. In addition, multiple product categories, including functional lenses and Class III lens care solutions, have been gradually launched, resulting in continuous enhancement of the product portfolio and ongoing optimization of the profitability structure.

Benefiting from a robust innovation product pipeline, several key products have reached important industrialization milestones. The aspheric triple-focus astigmatism-correcting IOL, silicone hydrogel colored lens, and NOP rigid gas-permeable contact lens for orthokeratology have entered the registration stage, while the astigmatism-correcting EDOF IOL is advancing steadily through clinical trials. In addition, reserved projects are accelerating commercialization and will provide sufficient momentum to support future performance growth.

Organic Growth and M&A Expansion Move in Tandem, Accelerating Global Footprint

Based on deep cultivation in the three principal business areas, the Company simultaneously promotes coordinated development of organic growth and external expansion. Through the strategic acquisition of Delta Medical, the Company officially enters the sports medicine market, creating a new growth curve. Meanwhile, leveraging its Hong Kong-based international platform, it carries out overseas M&A and establishes Eyebright Switzerland, building an operational hub in Europe. These efforts mark a substantial and pivotal step in global expansion, while ongoing cross-business synergy continues to build comprehensive competitive barriers.

Strong Progress in Sustainable Development, Quality Certifications and International Market Access

During the Reporting Period, the Company obtained certifications for ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System) and ISO 50001 (Energy Management System). Its headquarters was recognized as a Beijing Green Factory, and it initiated annual greenhouse gas inventory assessments for the first time. The Company also organized and participated in 17 science popularization and charitable public welfare activities. Throughout the year, it received more than 40 awards and recognitions. The Company's information disclosure on the Shanghai Stock Exchange was rated the highest A-grade level for the third consecutive year.

International certifications and registrations achieved major breakthroughs, providing strong compliance support for cross-border business, export distribution and global sales networks. Its monofocal and EDF IOLs obtained MDR CE technical assessment certificates. Multiple preloaded IOL products were registered in countries along the "Belt and Road" routes, including Malaysia, Vietnam and Peru, continuously expanding channels to emerging overseas markets. The Company also successfully passed on-site quality system audits conducted by Korea's regulatory authorities. In addition, several products, such as IOLs, the full range of IOLs, and orthokeratology lenses, obtained Hong Kong Department of Health medical device listed registration certificates.

As of 31 December 2025, the Company had applied for 480 patents, of which 291 were authorized and valid. The Company's overseas patent coverage includes Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea and Singapore. A comprehensive and globally distributed patent portfolio continues to build a robust technological barrier, ensuring smooth sales in international markets, overseas product launches and overseas M&A activities. It further strengthens the Company's core competitiveness and long-term sustainable profitability in the global ophthalmic medical device sector.

Academic Ecosystem Development Continues to Deepen, with Rich Engagement in Academic Activities Throughout the Year

During the Reporting Period, the Company further strengthened its academic ecosystem and participated in and organized a wide range of academic events. It took part in 18 national industry conferences, organized 65 self-hosted conferences, and participated in 43 provincial/municipal and hospital industry annual meetings. Online events recorded over 1,400 participants, nearly 10,000 views, and more than 1,700 minutes of cumulative broadcast time.

The Company also formally joined ISO/TC172/SC7, the international standardization technical committee for ophthalmic optics and instruments. It actively contributed to the drafting and revision of multiple national and industry standards, covering areas including spectacle frames, intraocular lenses, orthokeratology lenses, phakic intraocular lenses, and biomaterials, thereby supporting high-quality development of the industry.

Deepening Integration of Industry and Education, and Strengthening Social Responsibility

The Company established the "iBright • Starfire Program" talent development initiative to deepen cooperation between universities and enterprises. It works with partners to build practical training bases and industry-education integration platforms. During the Reporting Period, the program provided donated supplies valued at more than RMB 0.7 million, benefiting over 2,000 students. Since 2022, the Company has collaborated with 16 partner institutions, trained more than 4,500 students, and donated supplies valued at over RMB 5.3 million, benefiting over 15,000 vision care practitioners. In addition, the 24-hour intelligent retail store project for Eyebright Medical contact lenses was successfully included in the Beijing List of Key Application Scenario Projects to be supported in 2025.

During the Reporting Period, Eyebright Medical reached a comprehensive strategic cooperation with The Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and formally signed a cooperation agreement. The Company will establish a long-term strategic coordination mechanism with PolyU, enabling full-scale and deep integration across three core areas: joint R&D, clinical transformation, and talent development. By combining the Company's industrialization strengths with the university's frontier research resources, the Company will further improve the efficiency of research transformation and strengthen its capability to industrialize high-end ophthalmic medical products.

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About Eyebright Medical

Eyebright Meical Technology (Beijing) Co. Ltd. ("Eyebright Medical"; SH Stock Code: 688050.SH) is a National High-tech Enterprise and state-level technologically advanced "little giant" enterprises, located in Zhongguancun Science and Technology Park, Beijing, China.

The Company is an innovation-driven ophthalmic medical device manufacturer. Its balanced product portfolio spans three major areas of the ophthalmic field: surgical treatment, myopia management, as well as consumer vision care. Anchored by its three core product categories - intraocular lenses, orthokeratology lenses, and soft contact lenses - the company has strategically expanded its product pipeline to cover the full life cycle of eye health solutions. Eyebright Medical is striding into a world-leading medical enterprise on behalf of China's "intelligent manufacturing" power.

For more information about Eyebright Medical, please visit the official website of the Group: http://www.ebmedical.com/en/

SOURCE 爱博诺德(北京)医疗科技股份有限公司