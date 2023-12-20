Fapon Shines at JITMM 2023

DONGGUAN, China, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fapon, a global leading life sciences company, showcased its expertise at the Joint International Tropical Medicine Meeting (JITMM) 2023, the leading tropical-medicine conference in Southeast Asia held in Bangkok, Thailand, from December 12th to 15th. Committed to fostering local collaboration and empowering local IVD industry in Southeast Asia, Fapon shared in-depth insights on the seamless transition from research to production in tropical diseases with industry experts and scientists during the conference.

Dr. Sandeep K. Vashist delivering the speech

JITMM, with over 20 years of history, stands as an important platform where global industry experts collaborate and exchange knowledge on tropical medicine. Among other institutions and organizations, this conference is supported by the MORU (Mahidol Oxford Tropical Medicine Research Unit) Tropical Health Network. MORU, backed by the Wellcome Trust and Oxford University, operates not only research centers and hospitals in Thailand, but also collaborates with tropical disease research institutes in Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar and Bangladesh.

As a global leading supplier of diagnostic raw materials, Fapon plays a key role in combating tropical diseases. Fapon's contributions extend across endemic regions in India, Southeast Asia, and Africa, greatly improving the mitigation of tropical diseases, such as malaria detection in these areas.

During Fapon's symposium, Dr. Sandeep K. Vashist, Senior Global IVD Product Director at Fapon, provided expert insights on the development of IVD assays of tropical diseases and highlighted Fapon's dedication to empowering the local IVD industry with innovative one-stop solutions in the endemic countries. This commitment aims to enhance the diagnostic capabilities of local primary care, thereby contributing to improved patient care for local communities.

Furthermore, Dr. Nitaya Indrawattana, Associate Professor of the Department of Microbiology and Immunology at the Faculty of Tropical Medicine, Mahidol University, delivered a speech on the transition of the Salmonella diagnostic kit from laboratory development to commercialization during the event, providing valuable insights into how things translate from the laboratory to the market for researchers and scientists.

Moving forward, Fapon will continue collaborating with global industry experts and research institutes to deliver cutting-edge solutions to strategic partners, thereby empowering the local IVD industry and accelerating the development of the global diagnostic ecosystem.

