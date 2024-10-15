Fapon showcases its total IVD solutions at Hospital Expo to empower local Indonesian IVD industry

DONGGUAN, China, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fapon, a global leading life sciences company, is excited to participate in the Hospital Expo in Jakarta, Indonesia, from October 16 – 19. Fapon will showcase its total IVD solutions, including IVD raw materials, reagent services and open-system instruments, all designed to support and empower local Indonesian IVD industry.

At the exhibition, Fapon will present a suite of total solutions across various applications, including CLIA, PCR, and POCT. We will also showcase our extensive portfolio of high-performance raw materials and reagent services for diagnostic testing, such as HIV, TP, TB, and dengue. Leveraging its solid foundation in IVD technology, Fapon integrates raw materials, reagent services, and open instrument platforms into total solutions. This approach ensures a reliable, versatile, and seamless services for our local IVD partners, addressing their diverse diagnostic challenges.

In addition, Fapon is highlighting its open-system instruments, including the Shine i1000, Shine i3000 and Shine i6000 open-system CLIA analyzers for low- to high-throughput testing, and the Ideal 30/60 and Nous 30V fully automated molecular diagnostic systems, along with immunofluorescence POCT analyzers. These open-system instruments exemplify Fapon's dedication to providing advanced diagnostic technologies that cater to the specific requirements of the local IVD industry.

In order to further support local IVD partners, Fapon has established a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Jawa Barat. Constructed in adherence to the stringent ISO 14644 standards, this facility has set a new benchmark for IVD production in Indonesia. With this world-class facility, Fapon aims to leverage its leading IVD technologies and expertise to empower the development of Indonesia's diagnostic capabilities.

Looking ahead, Fapon is committed to deepening its presence in the Indonesian market, strengthening collaborations with local partners and empowering the localization of the IVD industry in the country.

About Fapon

Fapon is a global leading life sciences company dedicated to providing integrated solutions and services for diagnostics, biopharma and biotherapy. Integrating a one-stop solution on raw materials, reagents and innovative open instrument platforms, the Company has grown into a leading supplier in in-vitro diagnostics. Fapon boasts advanced innovations in therapeutics technologies and AI algorithm platforms with data insights that contribute to a better and healthier world. Supported by its strong global R&D, manufacturing, sales and service network, Fapon's products have established presence in 68 countries and regions, serving more than 2,500 business partners worldwide.

