FETC International to Participate in 2024 iCHE with Innovative Workshop and AI Smart Highway Solution Showcase

BANGKOK, Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FETC International is excited to announce its participation in the 5th International Conference on Highway Engineering (iCHE 2024), organized by the Department of Highways (DOH) and set to take place in Bangkok, Thailand. FETC International is eager to present its latest advancements in highway technology through a workshop and a dedicated booth.

FETC International is honored to serve as the lead facilitator for a 90-minute Smart Mobility workshop on September 5. This workshop will feature a distinguished lineup of speakers and industry leaders, including Director of Inter-City Motorway Division, Department of Highways, Dr. Thanasak Wongtanakitcharoen, President of ITS Thailand, Dr. Tongkarn Kaewchalermtong, Professor at Chulalongkorn School of Integrated Innovation, Dr. Agachai Sumalee as well as Managing Director of FETC International Thailand, Kenny Chen. These esteemed speakers will provide valuable insights into the current M-Flow planning, emerging trends in intelligent transportation systems and the integration of advanced technologies in highway innovation.

Workshop Title: Smart Mobility - Digital Technology and Innovation of Highways in Thailand

Date: September 5

Time: 10:30-12:00

Venue: BITEC, Bangkok

During the workshop, participants will gain in-depth knowledge about the latest trends and advancements in intelligent transportation systems (ITS), with a focus on the Free-Flow Electronic Toll Collection – M-Flow planning and design. This session promises to be an invaluable opportunity for professionals in the field to learn from leading experts and engage in meaningful discussions.

In addition to the workshop, FETC International will showcase its groundbreaking AI Powered M-Flow ETC Solution at the event. This innovative solution demonstrates a transformative approach to highway management, where M-Flow and traditional toll booth systems are integrated to enhance efficiency, prevent toll loss and ensure user experience. Attendees will have the opportunity to witness live demonstrations and explore the capabilities of this cutting-edge technology.

"We are thrilled to participate in the iCHE 2024 and share our vision for the future of intelligent transportation systems," said Kenny Chen, Managing Director of FETC International Thailand. "We extend our gratitude to the DOH for providing this platform and look forward to contributing to the important discussions on Smart Mobility."

FETC International invites all attendees of the iCHE 2024 to join the workshop and visit the booth to learn more about our innovative solutions. For more information about iCHE and FETC International's presence in the conference, please visit https://www.iche2024.com/iche-2024-programme/ .

About FETC International

FETCi is the world's leading intelligent tolling service enabler and ITS service provider. With over two decades of experience in planning, implementation and operation of MLFF ETC, FETCi aims to work with partners to accelerate digital transformation towards smart highway and smart city through digital technologies. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, FETC International is dedicated to improving transportation systems and enhancing the quality of life for communities worldwide.

