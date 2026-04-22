FHA - Asia's Premier F&B Trade Show Unites over 2,750 Exhibitors to Shape the Future of Food & Hospitality

Global showcase spanning across 10 Halls with 76 Group Pavilions to showcase 800,000+ F&B innovations, co-locating with ProWine Singapore and IndusFood Asia

Diverse Lineup with more than 2750 exhibitors, with 80% international counterparts and 37% new additions

European Union Takes Centre Stage as Region of Honour, bringing together the best Premium Products from the Region

FutureFWD unveiled latest food technology solutions, expanded Coffee, Bar & Tea as well as strong presence in Fresh Produce and Dairy segments

Culinary Excellence Spotlight on debut of the Young Chefs Grand Prix alongside Asian Pastry Cup and FHA Bakery & Dessert Challenges

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Food & Hospitality Asia (FHA), Asia's premier international food and hospitality trade event, officially opened its doors this 21 April at the Singapore EXPO, with Ms Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State for the Ministry of Trade and Industry, as the Guest of Honour.

Ms. Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State, at the Enterprise Singapore showcase

Taking place from 21 April to 24 April 2026, FHA 2026 brings together the best of Food & Beverage and HoReCa (Hotel, Restaurant, Cafe), as well as co-locating with ProWine Singapore and IndusFood Asia in a single edition, the unified event cements itself as the ultimate one-stop platform for Asia's F&B professionals and industry leaders to source efficiently from global suppliers, establish valuable connections, and gain fresh insights on the latest market trends. Among the 80% international exhibitors, the European Union takes centre stage as the Region of Honour, highlighting its exceptional offerings.

Four Days of Innovation

The four-day event features 18 segments across the full spectrum of the food, beverage, and hospitality industries. The biggest FHA event in a decade, this year's key segments for food and beverage include spotlights on Fresh Produce, Convenience Food, Fine Food, Halal, Wine & Spirits. For HoReCa, an expanded Coffee, Tea, and Bar segment joins the lineup alongside Bakery, Pastry & Gelato, Foodservice Technology, and more.

Ten halls showcased 2,750 exhibitors, including 78 group pavilions from over 63 countries and regions, are set to participate, alongside 80,000 attendees from more than 115 countries. Notably, 80% of exhibitors are international names and 38% are first-time participants, showcasing more than 800,000 products, brands, and innovations, adding unprecedented diversity and innovation to the event.

Coffee, Tea, and Bar Keeps Pouring

The newly expanded Coffee, Tea and Bar segment now includes bar equipment and solutions, reflecting the growing trend of cafés and restaurants across ASEAN integrating bar-style beverage offerings like craft cocktails, cold brew taps, and mixology-inspired presentations. Featured manufacturers include Cimbali, Bravilor Bonamat, Melitta, Bunn-O-Matic, Mazzer, Nuova Ricambi, Fiamma, Barsetto, Moseener, and Joper, showcasing premium coffee machines, grinders, and roasting equipment. Complementing this lineup are leading syrup and beverage brands such as DaVinci Gourmet, Monin, Shott Beverages, 1883 Maison Routin, and Australian Fruit Juice, offering innovative solutions to elevate drink creation and beverage service in the hospitality sector.

Future-Proofing with FutureFWD

Debuting at FHA 2026, FutureFWD (Future Forward) is a brand-new segment focusing on innovative technology across foodservice, hospitality, and retail, featuring a dedicated seminar stage and exhibitors spotlighting next-generation solutions. The FutureFWD Seminar highlights digital innovation, sustainability and shifting consumer expectations, headlined by expert keynotes, panels and networking to deliver actionable insights and connections for business success.

Industry leaders that are revolutionising food service and hospitality include RestoSuite that drives operational excellence, Singtel Stack-EZ, Seito, and Xilnex Holdings that streamline efficiency with digital integration, and Rolo Robotics and Koomi that boost productivity through automation and advanced point-of-sale technologies. Others include Lunchbox Asia and OpenTable that redefine customer engagement, Zennio that enhances personalised guest experiences, and Razer Fintech/Fiuu that transforms secure payment solutions. Together, these innovators are shaping the future of hospitality.

Seminars Driving Innovation

Seminars at FHA 2026 spark bold conversations that drive change in food and hospitality. The FHA Mainstage unites leaders to explore trends shaping Asia's future, tackling consumer shifts, investment opportunities, and innovations in food safety and health.

The FutureFWD Seminar bridges hospitality, foodservice, retail, and technology, focusing on digital innovation, sustainability, and evolving consumer expectations. With expert keynotes, panels, and networking, it delivers insights and connections to help businesses thrive.

Aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the Sustainability Summit gathers innovators to turn ideas into action. From alternative proteins to low-carbon hospitality, it's where inspiration meets impact for people, businesses, and the planet.

Thrilling New Competitions

New to FHA's lineup, the Young Chefs Grand Prix is a premier competition for culinary talents aged 25 and under, featuring over 300 participants from 10+ countries. This dynamic event tests creativity and adaptability through unique challenges like an ingredient-sourcing relay and live cook-off. A collaboration with the Singapore Chefs Association, Singapore Junior Chefs Club, and endorsed by Worldchefs, it joins existing popular events like the FHA Bakery Challenge, FHA Dessert Challenge, and Asian Pastry Cup, delivering an exciting showcase of culinary excellence.

"FHA 2026 is not just an event—it is a celebration of the creativity, resilience, and vision that define our industry. Let us make the most of this incredible platform to shape the future of food and hospitality." Said Ian Roberts, Senior Vice President – Asia, Informa Markets.

Visit the official website at www.foodnhotelasia.com for more information.

For press kit, kindly refer here: https://bit.ly/FHA2026OC

For more information, visit www.foodnhotelasia.com

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Hospitality, Food & Beverage at Informa Markets

Informa Markets' Hospitality, Food & Beverage portfolio includes a series of global in-person trade events and an online content platform Saladplate - aimed at fostering business relationships, enabling learning, and enhancing trade opportunities for the industry.

With several established events within the portfolio such as Hotelex Shanghai, Food&HotelAsia, HOFEX, Fispal Food Service, and Abastur, the portfolio together offers an unparalleled audience reach across the world. Staging 35 live and digital events in major cities including Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, Ho Chi Minh City, Seoul, Kuala Lumpur, Mumbai, Bangkok, Sao Paulo, and Mexico City.

Working alongside established industry partners, government bodies, and recognised professionals, the portfolio aims at bringing companies, individuals, and the industry to the forefront of global business innovation by offering solutions and opportunities that meet today's business needs.

About Informa Markets

Food and Hospitality Asia is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services, and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology, and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days a year.

For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

SOURCE Informa Markets