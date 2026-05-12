Co-located platform connects policy, utility strategy, and AI-enabled technologies to accelerate real-world deployment from 3–5 June 2026 at KLCC.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ENERtec Asia 2026, ASEAN's premium energy technology exhibition organised by Informa Markets and co-hosted by The Electrical and Electronics Association of Malaysia (TEEAM), announced a strategic collaboration with The Energy Transition Conference 2026 (ETCon26), powered by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB). The partnership establishes an integrated energy transition execution platform, connecting national policy, utility strategy, technology innovation, capital, and real-world deployment.

ENERtec Asia and ETCon26 Unite to Power Malaysia’s Energy & AI Transition

Malaysia has entered a decisive implementation phase since National Energy Transition Roadmap kick-started in year 2023, alongside the rollout of utility-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), nationwide EV charging infrastructure, smart grid and ASEAN Power Grid Interconnection, and the rapid growth of AI-driven data centres. As a result, the nation's energy transition has moved from planning to active delivery. The ENERtec Asia–ETCon26 alliance responds to this shift by providing a single, integrated platform that transforms policy ambition into investment-ready opportunities and deployable solutions.

Taking place from 3–5 June 2026 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), the co-located events will convene more than 12,000 policymakers, utilities, technology providers, industrial energy users, investors, and innovators from over 60 countries, offering a seamless pipeline from regulation and utility roadmap to solution showcase, financing, and project execution.

ENERtec Asia 2026 will serve as the market-facing engine of the collaboration, showcasing next-generation technologies across grid modernisation, renewable energy integration with BESS, industrial energy efficiency, decarbonisation solutions, and the convergence of energy and artificial intelligence (AI). With over 1,000 exhibitors and 40+ conferences and technical seminars, the exhibition provides solution providers and developers direct access to buyers, utilities, and government stakeholders actively procuring for Malaysia's net-zero pathway.

Complementing the exhibition, ETCon26 will deliver a high-level strategic conference under the theme "Energy & AI: The Synergy for Energy Transition", anchored on three critical pillars:

Energy for AI – Building reliable, resilient power infrastructure to support Malaysia's digital economy and data-centre growth.

AI for Energy – Leveraging artificial intelligence to optimise grid operations, asset management, and decarbonisation.

Energy Transition for People – Ensuring the transformation delivers inclusive, affordable, and equitable access nationwide.

Together, the partnership aims to bridge policy discussions with actionable solutions, connecting national priorities, utility-led planning, private-sector innovation, and investor engagement to support Malaysia's energy transition goals.

"ENERtec Asia 2026 represents a pivotal moment for Southeast Asia's energy transition. Together with TEEAM and TNB, we are creating an ecosystem where innovation is translated into implementation – enabling the market to move from ambition to action in support of ASEAN's net-zero goals," said Mr. Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager, Informa Markets.

"As co-host of ENERtec Asia 2026, TEEAM regards this platform as a strategic extension of our mandate to strengthen Malaysia's electrical and electronics ecosystem. By convening stakeholders across power generation, grid infrastructure, digital systems, and energy management, the event helps build the partnerships and technical competencies essential to delivering a secure, resilient, and sustainable national energy future," said Mr. Albert Tan Tin Yau, President of TEEAM.

The ENERtec Asia 2026 and ETCon26 alliance offers participants privileged access to global thought leadership, AI-powered business matching, next-generation technologies, and exclusive engagement with government agencies, GLCs, and industry leaders – creating a one-stop platform to accelerate innovation, partnerships, and real-world energy deployment across Southeast Asia.

As Malaysia moves decisively from ambition to action, ENERtec Asia 2026 and ETCon26 provide the platform where policy, innovation, and commercialisation converge. Energy professionals, technology innovators, policymakers, and investors are invited to join this transformative gathering to advance a cleaner, smarter, and more resilient energy future.

For registration and full event details, visit www.enertecasia.com and www.the-etconference.com.

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Notes to Editors

About ENERtec Asia

ENERtec Asia is ASEAN's premium energy technology exhibition, organised by Informa Markets and co-hosted by The Electrical and Electronics Association of Malaysia (TEEAM). The event brings together solution providers, technology innovators, investors, and industry leaders to showcase next-generation energy solutions across renewable energy, grid modernisation, industrial energy efficiency, decarbonisation, and AI-enabled technologies. ENERtec Asia provides a platform for knowledge exchange, business development, and real-world deployment, accelerating sustainable and resilient energy transition across Southeast Asia. For more information, visit www.enertecasia.com.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 450 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience, and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

About The Electrical and Electronics Association of Malaysia (TEEAM)

Established in 1952, TEEAM is the national trade body representing Malaysia's electrical and electronics (E&E) industry. With over 1,800 member companies, TEEAM supports the sector's growth by working closely with government ministries, statutory bodies, and industry stakeholders. The association is an appointed Standards Writing Organisation (SWO) and plays an active role in shaping national policies, technical regulations, and safety standards. For more information, visit www.teeam.org.my.

About Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB)

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is Malaysia's leading electricity utility and the largest publicly listed power company in Southeast Asia. Guided by its Energy Transition Plan and a commitment to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2050, TNB is advancing a "Grid of the Future" to support Malaysia's digital and low-carbon economy. Through the integration of large-scale renewable energy, smart grid technologies, and EV infrastructure, TNB continues to power national and regional growth while driving the synergy between energy and artificial intelligence. For more information, visit www.tnb.com.my.

SOURCE Informa Markets