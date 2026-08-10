Fibocom and Future Electronics Deepen Collaboration in Australia and New Zealand to Accelerate IoT Innovation

SYDNEY and MELBOURNE, Australia, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom, a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and AI solutions, recently joined Future Electronics at the Future Supplier Tech Fest Australia 2026 in Sydney and Melbourne. Through product demonstrations, technical presentations, and customer discussions, the two companies strengthened engagement with IoT companies, device manufacturers, and solution providers across Australia and New Zealand.

Representatives from Fibocom and Future Electronics pose for a group photo at the Future Supplier Tech Fest Australia 2026 in Sydney, showcasing their collaboration to accelerate IoT innovation.

As Fibocom's key distribution partner in the region, Future Electronics leverages its local network and market expertise to support customer engagement, while Fibocom provides product selection, solution evaluation, and design-in assistance through its local sales and technical teams.

At the events, Fibocom showcased its wireless connectivity portfolio, including 5G, 5G RedCap, LTE, GNSS, and smart modules, along with PCBA solutions, development kits, and terminal demos. The solutions support applications such as asset tracking, environmental monitoring, smart metering, industrial sensing, and mobile broadband terminals.

Athula Kumara, Senior Field Application Engineer for Fibocom's ANZ region, delivered a presentation titled "One Module, Big Savings: Rethinking IoT Power, Cost, and Design with OpenCPU." The session highlighted how OpenCPU architecture enables applications to run directly on cellular modules, helping reduce system complexity, simplify PCB design, and optimize power consumption and cost. Fibocom's LE270-EU and LE271-GL LTE Cat 1 bis OpenCPU modules were introduced as solutions for cost- and power-sensitive IoT applications.

Steve Albuquerque, Director- Regional Business Development at Future Electronics, said:

"Thrilled to have Fibocom as one of our supplier partners at both our Sydney and Melbourne Tech Fests. These events are all about connecting our customers with leading edge technology to provide pathways for them to differentiate their product, enable quicker time to market and leverage lower total solutions costs. There was a definite buzz around the booth in the low-power features of the LE271-GL cellular module and the MGB208-A GNSS module. Looking forward to working with the team again at our October events in New Zealand."

Ronald Chan, VP of APAC Sales Department at Fibocom, said:

"Australia and New Zealand are important markets in Fibocom's APAC strategy. By partnering with Future Electronics and leveraging its local network, Fibocom's product portfolio, and support capabilities, we are strengthening customer engagement and providing responsive design-in support to accelerate connected product development and deployment across the region."

SOURCE Fibocom Wireless Inc.