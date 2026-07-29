Fibocom LTE Cat.1 bis Module Receives KDDI Certification, Accelerating IoT Device Development and Deployment in Japan

SHENZHEN, China, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fibocom's LTE Cat.1 bis wireless communication module MG661-JP has received certification from KDDI, one of Japan's leading telecom operators. The certification helps customers reduce network adaptation and validation work when developing IoT devices for the Japanese market, accelerating product introduction and deployment.

Fibocom MG661-JP Module Secures Official Certification from Japanese Carrier KDDI

Built on the UNISOC platform, MG661-JP is designed for IoT applications in Japan. It supports the 4G network capabilities required in the local market and is compatible with mainstream operating systems including Windows, Android, and Linux. Passing KDDI certification means the module has completed relevant network interoperability validation, helping reduce uncertainty in early-stage network adaptation while supporting subsequent testing, product integration, and project development.

As asset digitalization and smart terminals continue to expand, medium- and low-data-rate IoT applications require stable cellular connectivity and data transmission, while also demanding compact device design and cost efficiency. MG661-JP supports LTE FDD speeds of up to 10.3Mbps downlink and 5.1Mbps uplink, meeting typical connectivity needs such as status reporting, location updates, remote control, and payment data interaction. With a compact 17.7mm × 15.8mm × 2.4mm LGA package, the module is well suited for space-constrained IoT terminals and helps customers balance connectivity performance, product size, and cost requirements.

Powered by Cat.1 bis connectivity, MG661-JP can be widely applied in asset tracking, security monitoring, in-vehicle terminals, mobile payment, the sharing economy, and industrial IoT. In addition to cellular connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi Scan, DFOTA, HTTP/HTTPS, MQTT, SSL/TLS, and IPv6, covering key requirements such as device networking, remote upgrades, secure data transmission, and cloud platform access. These capabilities help terminal manufacturers reduce underlying communication adaptation work and accelerate product development.

A representative from UNISOC said the certification demonstrates the strong collaboration between UNISOC and Fibocom in cellular platforms, module development, operator certification, and regional application deployment. UNISOC will continue to work with ecosystem partners such as Fibocom to provide highly integrated, low-power, and cost-effective cellular connectivity platforms for the global IoT market.

Looking ahead, Fibocom will continue to strengthen localized product and service capabilities, leveraging global R&D, product, and delivery resources to provide responsive support for customers and help accelerate product validation and large-scale deployment in the global IoT market.

SOURCE Fibocom Wireless Inc.