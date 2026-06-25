Fibocom Empowers Vietnam's Smart Device Ecosystem with AI-Driven Intelligent Connectivity

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 24 to 26, Fibocom is showcasing its latest products and solutions at ICTCOMM 2026 at booth #AQ07&08. Under the theme "Empowering Intelligent Connectivity with AI," Fibocom is presenting solutions across 5G mobile broadband, industry IoT, edge AI and intelligent automotive, highlighting its technology capabilities and commercialization experience in intelligent connectivity for Vietnam and the broader ASEAN market.

Fibocom team at ICTCOMM 2026, showcasing wireless modules and AI solutions.

With 5G commercialization, the digital economy and industrial intelligence continue to accelerate in Vietnam, operators, device manufacturers, system integrators and enterprise customers are seeking more reliable connectivity, lower-power deployment, edge intelligence and faster time-to-market. As a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and AI solutions, Fibocom supports regional customers with mature module products, industry PCBA solutions, edge AI devices and intelligent automotive capabilities, helping accelerate smart device development and commercial deployment.

For 5G and mobile broadband applications, Fibocom is displaying 5G CPE, ODU, MiFi, 5G Dongle, RedCap MiFi and related PCBA solutions. These solutions are designed for home broadband, enterprise access, portable connectivity and lightweight 5G terminals, helping customers improve connection performance, shorten development cycles and adapt products to different market requirements.

For industry IoT applications, Fibocom is presenting terminal and module solutions for smart retail, energy metering, asset tracking, industrial gateways, fleet management, security monitoring and outdoor smart devices. With a multi-standard product portfolio covering 4G, 5G, RedCap, LPWA, GNSS and Wi-Fi, Fibocom helps industry devices support data collection, remote management, real-time transmission and low-power operation across diverse scenarios.

In edge AI and intelligent interaction, Fibocom is showcasing ClawBox, AI ECR and AI conferencing device solutions. ClawBox supports on-device AI inference and multimodal application deployment for low-latency intelligent processing. AI ECR is designed for smart retail scenarios to improve checkout, interaction and operational efficiency. The AI conferencing device can be applied in business meetings, cross-language communication and professional office scenarios, supporting local speech transcription, translation and meeting summary generation.

In intelligent automotive, Fibocom continues to expand its vehicle connectivity and intelligent cockpit capabilities through its wholly-owned subsidiary Favalon. The company has built deep cooperation with leading automakers including Volkswagen, Chery, XPeng, Great Wall Motor and BYD. At ICTCOMM 2026, Fibocom is displaying automotive connectivity modules, intelligent cockpit modules, 5G TBOX and cockpit application demos, demonstrating its long-term expertise in automotive-grade products, vehicle connectivity and cockpit intelligence.

"Vietnam and the ASEAN market are entering a new phase of development for 5G, AIoT and smart device applications," said Ronald Chan, VP of APAC Sales Department at Fibocom. "Fibocom looks forward to working more closely with local operators, device manufacturers, system integrators and industry partners. With our global product portfolio, industry solution experience and localized service capabilities, we will support customers in building more reliable, intelligent and commercially ready devices."

Founded in 1999, Fibocom is China's first wireless communication module company listed on both A-share and H-share markets, and a global leading provider of wireless communication modules and AI solutions. Built on wireless communication and artificial intelligence capabilities, Fibocom provides integrated hardware and software solutions covering cellular connectivity, intelligent computing, GNSS, automotive communication, edge AI and AI toolchains, helping industry customers move from the Internet of Everything to intelligent connectivity. The company serves global customers and has accumulated mature commercialization experience in FWA, intelligent automotive, smart retail and smart energy.

SOURCE Fibocom