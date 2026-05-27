FICER Advancing AI & Telecom Networks with Fiber Optical Transceivers and OTN DWDM at Interop Tokyo 2026.

F520 OTN DWDM System provides a high-density, modular foundation for ISPs and System Integrators to expand network capacity and optimize existing infrastructure.

800G, 400G and DCO optical transceivers for AI Infrastructure and data center architectures.

Pluggable EDFA/OTDR and XGS-PON/25G-PON modules reduce operational complexity and enable 5G/6G connectivity convergence.

In-house production and agile supply chain capabilities, delivers customized fiber optic solutions for OEM/ODM partners.

TAIPEI and TOKYO, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FICER Technology, a specialized manufacturer of fiber optic products and transmission systems, announces its strategic participation in Interop Tokyo 2026. Aligning with the official exhibition theme, "AI & The Internet: The Next Evolution," FICER brings advanced manufacturing capabilities and high-capacity optical engines to the Japanese market. As global data demands surge, FICER delivers the critical physical-layer components that power modern server infrastructure and cloud data centers.

Scalable Optical Networks The Next Evolution with FICER at Interop Tokyo 2026

Architecting Network Evolution with OTN DWDM

Distinguishing its portfolio through integrated manufacturing expertise, FICER provides the critical building blocks for advanced architectures, highlighted by the F520 OTN DWDM System. This platform delivers a modular, high-density solution designed for urban backbones and long-haul transmission. As a fiber optic manufacturer; by choosing the right fiber optical modules for these systems, System Integrators (SIs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) scale bandwidth and optimize existing infrastructure without complete hardware overhauls.

Fueling AI Infrastructure with High-Speed Connectivity

To propel the "Internet for AI" evolution, data centers demand high-performance components. FICER provide 800G and 400G transceivers alongside Digital Coherent Optics (DCO) to address these requirements. Acting as core engines for high-density server environments, these modules deliver the low-latency, scalable bandwidth necessary for generative AI workloads and next-generation wireless standards. Integrating customized, high-capacity optical transceivers elevates hardware performance and sustains market competitiveness for OEM and ODM server manufacturers. Prioritizing these critical engines guarantees the hardware backbone withstands intense computational loads.

Driving System Integration with Intelligent Fiber Solutions

Modern System Integration requires tools that reduce complexity while enhancing operational efficiency. FICER's Pluggable EDFA/OTDR transceivers revolutionize network maintenance by embedding intelligence directly into standard interfaces. The pluggable OTDR features single fiber operation to eliminate crosstalk and enables real-time, remote fault detection. This allows technicians to identify fiber breaks without site visits, significantly lowering mean time to repair. Coupled with the Dual EDFA module's automatic gain control, these solutions empower integrators to build more reliable, self-monitoring networks that lower both capital expenditure and operating expense.

Maximizing Fiber Assets and Edge Convergence

To resolve fiber exhaustion in dense metro environments, FICER presents a comprehensive selection of 25G, 40G, and 100G BiDi transceivers. These components double cable capacity over a single fiber strand, allowing operators to bypass the need for expensive and invasive new fiber laying. At the network edge, XGS-PON/25G-PON technologies converge residential, enterprise, and 5G/6G backhaul services into a unified fiber architecture. The 25G-PON module quadruples throughput to meet the stringent latency requirements of future 5G Advanced applications, ensuring a cost-efficient path toward intelligent connectivity.

About FICER Technology

Headquartered in Taiwan, a manufacturer of high-performance fiber optic solutions. Transcending standard brand positioning, FICER maintains robust in-house manufacturing operations. Holding a commanding market share in Taiwan, FICER extends its integrated manufacturing advantages to OEM/ODM clients. Guided by the mission "Fiber First. Compatibility Always", FICER combines technical expertise with a partner-centric approach, empowering customers to build efficient, future-ready optical networks.

Why Global Partners Choose FICER

Multi-Vendor Compatibility: Supports seamless integration across diverse networking ecosystems.

Supports seamless integration across diverse networking ecosystems. Manufacturing Agility: Flexible OEM/ODM production with responsive supply chain support.

Flexible OEM/ODM production with responsive supply chain support. Cost-Optimized Performance: Reliable optical solutions balancing performance, scalability, and deployment efficiency.

Meeting Reservation

To schedule a dedicated meeting with FICER's team during Interop Tokyo exhibition, please visit:

Book a Meeting Here

For more OTN DWDM and Fiber Optical Transceivers information, please visit FICER.

Follow FICER at LinkedIn.

SOURCE FICER Technology Co., Ltd.