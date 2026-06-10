FICER Showcases Fiber Transceivers and OTN DWDM Systems support AI, 5G and IoT Transmission Connectivity at ICTCOMM Vietnam 2026

Enhancing Telecommunications Networks via the F520 OTN DWDM System and DCO optical modules provides a high-density, flexible foundation to optimize existing infrastructure for massive data transmission.

Securing Scalable Bandwidth for intensive AI workloads integrates 800G and 400G core optical engines.

Empowering 5G Edge Networks deploys 25G and 100G optical modules to accelerate connectivity and performance.

Expanding IoT Edge Networks leverages high-reliability Industrial optical modules engineered for rugged outdoor environments.

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam and TAIPEI, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FICER Technology, a manufacturer of fiber optic products and transmission systems, announces its strategic participation in VIETNAM ICTCOMM 2026, the Vietnam International Exhibition on Telecommunication, Information Technology and Communication. Responding to surging global data demands, the company provides critical fiber optic components to power AI, data convergence, 5G and IoT server infrastructure, and data centers.

ICTCOMM Vietnam 2026_FICER Transceivers and OTN DWDM Solution.

Optimizing Telecommunications Infrastructure

Building a robust technology infrastructure for 5G and IoT applications requires specialized optical solutions. Enhancing telecommunications networks via the F520 OTN DWDM System and DCO (Digital Coherent Optics) transceivers provide a high-density, flexible foundation for massive data transmission. By choosing the right fiber-optic modules for these systems, infrastructure leaders driving AI and data convergence can scale bandwidth and optimize existing environments, bypassing complete hardware overhauls. FICER maintains its position as a specialized component manufacturer, supplying the critical modules that allow operators to expand network capacity and sustain market competitiveness.

Driving Server Performance for AI Workloads with Optical Modules

Securing scalable bandwidth for intensive AI workloads demands 800G and 400G core optical engines. Acting as the fundamental building blocks for high-density server environments, these modules deliver the low-latency transmission required for advanced computational tasks and generative AI. Integrating customized, high-capacity optical transceivers elevates hardware performance, allowing server manufacturers to secure high-end orders and sustain market competitiveness. Prioritizing these critical engines ensures the hardware backbone can withstand intense computational loads.

Empowering 5G Edge Networks to accelerate connectivity and performance

Handling the complex demands of 5G Data Convergence at the network edge requires highly reliable and specialized connectivity. Deploying 25G and 100G optical modules accelerate data transmission across dense metro and access networks. These core components double capacity over a single fiber strand, allowing operators to bypass invasive new fiber-laying and optimize existing telecommunications infrastructure.

Driving Industrial IoT Connectivity with Industrial Fiber Optic Modules

Expanding IoT edge networks demands hardware capable of operating in extreme conditions, including harsh environments such as power utilities, railway systems, outdoor surveillance, and telecom access networks. To meet these structural challenges, FICER provides high-reliability Industrial IoT industrial-grade optical modules engineered specifically to operate across a rigorous temperature range of -40°C to 85°C. This extreme thermal resilience withstands intense environmental variations, ensuring stable opto-electrical signal conversion within unconditioned outdoor cabinets and mission-critical installations. Acting as the fundamental hardware engines for these decentralized IoT deployments, these transceivers provide versatile data rates—spanning 100M, 622M-2.5G, and 10G for standard industrial applications, and scaling up to 25G and 100G for high-capacity telecom access networks. To support varied network architectures, the components incorporate flexible wavelength options, including 850nm for short-reach multimode links, 1310nm for standard single-mode transmission, and 1550nm or CWDM/DWDM wavelengths for long-distance applications.

About FICER Technology

Headquartered in Taiwan, a manufacturer of high-performance fiber optic solutions. Transcending standard brand positioning, FICER maintains robust in-house manufacturing operations. Holding a commanding market share in Taiwan, FICER extends its integrated manufacturing advantages to OEM/ODM clients. Guided by the mission "Fiber First. Compatibility Always", FICER combines technical expertise with a partner-centric approach, empowering customers to build efficient, future-ready optical networks.

Why Global Partners Choose FICER

Multi-Vendor Compatibility: Supports seamless integration across diverse networking ecosystems.

Supports seamless integration across diverse networking ecosystems. Manufacturing Agility: Flexible OEM/ODM production with responsive supply chain support.

Flexible OEM/ODM production with responsive supply chain support. Cost-Optimized Performance: Reliable optical solutions balancing performance, scalability, and deployment efficiency.

Meeting Reservation

To schedule a dedicated meeting with FICER's team during ICTCOMM exhibition, please visit:

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For more OTN DWDM and Fiber Optical Transceivers information, please visit FICER.

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SOURCE FICER Technology