FIH Submits Slate of Nominees for the Board of Directors and Board of Statutory Auditors of Ferretti S.p.A. and Makes Proxy Solicitation Materials Available

HONG KONG and MILAN, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ferretti International Holding S.p.A. ("FIH") announces that, in respect of the Annual General Meeting of Ferretti S.p.A. (HKEX stock code: 09638; Euronext Milan stock code: YACHT) ("Ferretti" or the "Company") scheduled for 14 May 2026, FIH has formally submitted to the Company its slates of nominees for the election of the Board of Directors and the Board of Statutory Auditors on 19 April 2026.

FIH's slate of board nominees comprises nine candidates, includes five women and four men, of whom four are independent non-executive directors. The slate has been formulated with due regard to diversity, independence, gender balance, professional qualifications and continuity. The nominees bring extensive experience across yachting, luxury goods, international operations, corporate governance, investment and M&A, and capital markets, with a view to maintaining continuity in the Company's existing management and business strategy while further enhancing the overall effectiveness of the Board.

Proxy Solicitation Materials

FIH has started today a proxy solicitation with regard to the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and established a dedicated website at https://www.ferrettifih.it The website will be launched later today and will provide shareholders with access to all materials relating to the forthcoming Annual General Meeting, including but not limited to:

the slates of nominees for the Board of Directors, together with detailed biographical information on each nominee;

proxy solicitation materials (including proxy solicitation notice, prospectus and proxy form).

FIH encourages all shareholders to review the above materials, actively participate in voting at the AGM or submit proxy votes, and join in supporting the long-term and sustainable development of Ferretti.

Outlook and Vision

Since first investing in Ferretti in 2012, FIH and its parent company, Weichai Group, have provided continuous industrial and capital support across different stages of the Company's development. Through multiple rounds of capital commitment and long-term strategic empowerment, they have helped the Company overcome challenges, restore steady operations, and achieve dual listings in Hong Kong and Milan, progressively enhancing its international profile and capital markets positioning. FIH will continue to act as a committed strategic investor, fulfil its responsibilities as controlling shareholder, and honour its long-term commitment to Italian craftsmanship excellence.

Looking ahead, FIH hopes that, through this board renewal, the Company's governance framework can be further strengthened and a more open and efficient decision-making process promoted. FIH places particular emphasis on enhancing communication with all shareholders and actively responding to market views, while supporting the Board in continuing to optimise the capital structure and dividend policy to deliver improved shareholder returns and a stronger capital markets profile.

On the strategic front, FIH will continue to honour its long-term commitment to the Company, supporting management in formulating a robust medium- to long-term strategic plan, focusing on sustainable growth and unlocking the Company's intrinsic potential. FIH will also encourage the Company to leverage its diversified industrial portfolio to strengthen resilience across cycles and against risk, and to steadily pursue business development and M&A opportunities conducive to long-term growth.

From an operational perspective, Ferretti has established a solid brand foundation and market position. FIH has full respect for the experience and professional expertise of the management team, and will support the Board and management in continuing to optimise resource allocation, drive internal and external resource integration, and enhance overall profitability and competitiveness.

In addition, FIH supports the Board and its relevant committees in continuing to refine management incentive mechanisms to further strengthen the stability and motivation of the core team, and in making ongoing improvements to employee welfare and career development, laying a solid foundation for the Company's sustained performance.

For enquiries, please contact:

Ferretti International Holding S.p.A. (FIH)

Email: [email protected]

Proxy Solicitation Agent

Sodali & Co

Email: [email protected]

Tel: +39 0697629516 / +852 26524330

Note: In accordance with market practice, shareholders should direct enquiries regarding voting logistics and proxy submission procedures to the Proxy Solicitation Agent listed above. Enquiries regarding FIH's position or the contents of this news briefing should be directed to FIH.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, invitation or recommendation to purchase or sell securities of Ferretti S.p.A. or any other company in any jurisdiction.

DISCLAIMER

The information provided in this press release does not constitute an offer to buy or a solicitation or an offer to subscribe or sell financial instruments.

This press release and its contents are not and are not intended to and shall not be deemed to constitute or contain or form part of an offer of financial instruments or invitation to engage in any investment activity or an offer or invitation to buy or sell any securities or financial instruments in any jurisdiction.

None of the information contained in this press release shall be considered as a forecast, projection or estimate of future economic and/or financial results of the Company.

The proxy solicitation to which this press release refers is being conducted in accordance with and subject to Italian and Hong Kong laws, and the listing rules of Euronext Milan and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

The proxy solicitation and the materials contained in the dedicated website https://www.ferrettifih.it do not constitute and may not be interpreted as an offer or an invitation to subscribe for or purchase securities. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered in the United States pursuant to the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), nor in Australia, Canada, Japan, or in any other country where the offering or solicitation is subject to authorization by local authorities or is otherwise prohibited by law (the "Excluded Countries"). The securities mentioned herein may not be offered or sold in the United States or to "U.S. Persons" (as defined under the Securities Act), unless they are registered under the Securities Act or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements under the Securities Act is available. Copies of these materials, or any portion thereof, are not and may not be sent, transmitted, or otherwise distributed, directly or indirectly, to the Excluded Countries.

SOURCE Ferretti International Holding S.p.A.