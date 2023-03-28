Finance Magnates: ATFX's MT4 Trading Volume Ranked among Top Ten in the World

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Finance Magnates, one of the most respected media firms in the financial services industry, recently released its Q4 2022 Market Intelligence Report, which was highly anticipated by CFDs and Forex investors. This time, the report focused on ranking brokers by their MT4/MT5 trading volume, user activity, industry information interpretation and critical financial market events. In addition, the report provided investors with the performance of leading brokerages in Q4 2022 through a data-based approach.

According to the report, ATFX's monthly MT4 trading volume in Q4 2022 averaged $152 billion, and the total quarterly trading volume was $456 billion, marking a 7% increase from a year ago. Additionally, the Forex and CFDs broker made impressive strides in attracting more active users, with their number jumping 15% year on year to 46,000 in Q4 2022.

Authored and published by Finance Magnates, the report carries considerable weight in the financial services industry. Despite being proud of its past accomplishments, as highlighted in the previous Finance Magnates reports, ATFX considers the rankings part of its beautiful history. The broker chooses to focus its attention on clients' present needs and the provision of superior services.

Having weathered the trials and tribulations of the Forex brokerage industry, ATFX attributes today's success to its proactive and innovative approach. ATFX's winning formula is to keep track of clients' needs and, more importantly, respond swiftly by empathizing with and quickly resolving their problems. Embarking on a new journey, ATFX remains committed to its "customer-centric" service philosophy and will continue striving to enhance its brand and tap into new markets.

ATFX is an award-winning currency pairs/CFD broker with a global presence offering customer support in over 15 languages. With over 300 tradable financial assets, including currency pairs, precious metals, energy, indices, and shares traded as CFDs, ATFX is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) in Cyprus, the Financial Services Commission (FSC) in Mauritius, and the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. (ATFX Website: https://www.atfx.com)

