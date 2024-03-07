Finance Magnates Report: ATFX Ranks Fourth Globally in Trading Volume

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fourth quarter of Finance Magnates report indicates that ATFX has maintained its top ten position for global trading volume for 14 consecutive quarters and is currently ranked fourth globally.

A recently published report indicates that the average quarterly trading volume of the brand has reached a notably high of $214 billion per month, summing up to a total of $642 billion in the fourth quarter. Notably, ATFX has also experienced significant growth in trading volume and active users. Specifically, MT4/MT5 trading volume increased by 41% compared to the same quarter in the previous year, and active users' growth rate reached 1.81%.

It's worth emphasizing the significant growth in various derivative product categories:

  • Precious metals category increased by 37.4% compared to the same period last year.
  • Currency pairs category increased by 14.33% from the previous quarter and by 62.78% compared to the same period last year.
  • Index category grew by 16.4% compared to the same period last year.
  • Stock category saw a significant increase of 92.8% compared to the same period last year.
  • Energy category grew by 9.8% compared to the same period last year.

In addition to the increased trading volume, ATFX has been recognized as a trusted online broker by Finance Magnates. The report's "CFD Industry Review" segment hosted ATFX Chairman Joe Li for an in-depth interview, providing a comprehensive overview of the brand's global development over the last year.

ATFX aims to establish itself as a globally recognized online financial trading brand by accumulating various advantages and enhancing its market competitiveness. The company is committed to providing its clients with a world-class trading experience, and it continues to work actively towards achieving this goal.

About ATFX

ATFX is a leading fintech broker with a global presence and licenses from regulatory authorities including the UK's FCA, Cypriot CySEC, UAE's SCA, Australian ASIC, and South African FSCA. With a strong commitment to customer satisfaction, innovative technology, and strict regulatory compliance, ATFX provides exceptional trading experiences to clients worldwide.

For further information on ATFX, please visit ATFX Websites https://www.atfx.com 

