FinanceAsia names SM companies among Asia's Best Companies for 2026

PASAY CITY, Philippines, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong-based publication FinanceAsia has recognized four SM companies in its Asia's Best Companies 2026 poll, reflecting the views of institutional investors and financial analysts across the region after they assessed corporate performance and governance over the past 12 months.

These companies included SM Investments Corporation, the parent company of the SM Group, SM Retail, Inc. SM Prime Holdings, Inc. and BDO Unibank, Inc. which garnered a combined eight awards.

SM Investments received Gold for Best Large Cap Company and Most Committed to ESG, and Silver for Best Managed Company in the Conglomerates category in the Philippines.

"We appreciate the recognition. It reflects our continued focus on delivering consistent results and creating long-term value for our stakeholders through disciplined execution," said SM Investments President and CEO Frederic C. DyBuncio.

SM Retail was recognized as Best Managed Company in both Retail and Consumer Durables & Apparel.

"This recognition reflects our team's ability to execute consistently across our retail platforms, anchored on serving Filipino consumers while delivering sustainable long‑term value," said SM Retail President Jonathan Ng.

SM Prime was recognized as Best Managed Company in Real Estate.

"Earning the trust of the investment community affirms the discipline and consistency of our execution," said Jeffrey C. Lim, President of SM Prime Holdings, Inc. "We are grateful for this vote of confidence and remain focused on strengthening the business and creating long-term value for our stakeholders."

BDO was recognized as Best Managed Company in Financials, while BDO President and CEO Nestor V. Tan received Bronze in the Best CEO (Philippines) category.

"These recognitions underscore BDO's disciplined pursuit of operational excellence, enabled by managers across the organization who consistently lead with accountability and keep our customers' needs firmly in mind," said BDO President and CEO Nestor V. Tan.

FinanceAsia is a leading capital markets publication covering Asia's business, sustainability, technology, and financial landscape.

About SM Investments Corporation

SM Investments Corporation is one of the leading Philippine companies that is invested in market-leading businesses in retail, banking, and property. It also invests in ventures that capture high growth opportunities in the emerging Philippine economy.

SM's retail operations are the country's largest and most diversified, consisting of grocery stores, department stores and specialty retail stores. SM's property arm, SM Prime Holdings, Inc., is the largest integrated property developer in the Philippines with interests in malls, residences, offices, hotels, and convention centers as well as tourism-related property developments. SM's interests in banking are in BDO Unibank, Inc., the country's largest bank, and China Banking Corporation, the fourth largest private domestic bank.

For more information, please visit www.sminvestments.com

SOURCE SM Investments Corporation