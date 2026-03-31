FinChain Adopts Chainlink Standard To Accelerate Distribution of Its Tokenized Assets Across Asia

HONG KONG, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FinChain, an institutional-focused blockchain, has adopted Chainlink, the industry-standard oracle platform, to accelerate the distribution of its tokenized assets across Asia. This marks a key step forward in advancing a secure, compliant, and scalable onchain financial ecosystem across Asia.

Strategic Collaboration Overview: A Three-Fold Technical Integration

Through this multi-layered Chainlink adoption, FinChain significantly enhances its capabilities in cross-chain asset transfers, reserve transparency, and automated compliance.

1. Chainlink Interoperability Standard: Redefining Asset Liquidity

FinChain has adopted the Chainlink Cross-Chain Interoperability Protocol (CCIP) to provide users and institutional clients with highly secure and reliable cross-chain asset transfer support. CCIP substantially reduces smart contract and operator risks during cross-chain processes, building a "financial highway" for RWA, stablecoins and other assets across the multi-chain ecosystem. This integration greatly improves capital efficiency and accessibility, particularly addressing the growing demand for cross-border payments and settlements in Asia.

2. Chainlink Data Standard: Enabling Transparent Asset Issuance

To strengthen market trust, FinChain has adopted Chainlink Proof of Reserve to deliver real-time, verifiable reserve audits for its FUSD and other tokenized assets directly onchain. Via automated and tamper-proof feeds, institutions and users can verify collateral status at any time and automatically limit or prevent asset minting in cases of insufficient reserves, mitigating the risk of over-minting through Proof of Reserve Secure Mint. This integration aligns with global regulatory demands for transparent asset backing and sets a new benchmark for compliant issuance in the industry.

3. Chainlink Compliance Standard: Driving Onchain Compliance Innovation

Looking ahead to evolving regulatory frameworks, FinChain is adopting the Chainlink Automated Compliance Engine (ACE). ACE enables the embedding of compliance rules onchain—such as transaction limits, identity verification, and sanctions list filtering—allowing FUSD and other financial contracts to automatically adhere to regional regulations during execution. This forward-looking approach demonstrates FinChain's long-term vision for building compliance-friendly financial infrastructure.

Significance for the Asian Market and Regulation

Lance Liu, Chief Technology Officer of FinChain, stated: "This strategic adoption of Chainlink is not only a major technical upgrade but also a key commitment to building the next-generation financial system. The Asian market has high expectations for innovation and compliance in crypto finance, and we are driving the industry toward greater security, transparency, and interconnectivity with Chainlink."

Niki Ariyasinghe, Vice President of Asia-Pacific and Middle East at Chainlink Labs, said: "We are excited to partner with FinChain to accelerate the adoption of onchain finance across Asia. Chainlink's interoperability, data, and compliance standards deliver FinChain the critical capabilities required to support the financial institutions in Asia. FinChain is committed to advancing the next generation of digital assets and transforming the financial landscape in Asia, and Chainlink is happy to help make that a reality."

FinChain brings deep expertise in institutional-grade digital asset services, offering infrastructure support for cross-chain operations, reserve proofs, and compliance.

Industry observers note that this adoption comes as Hong Kong accelerates Web3 policy innovation and refines its virtual asset regulatory framework, carrying significant demonstrative impact for the sector. The technical integration is providing traditional financial institutions with more compliant and interoperable pathways into digital assets, further solidifying Hong Kong's position as Asia's crypto finance hub.

About FinChain

FinChain is a Web3 brand that operates as a global real-world financial blockchain network, jointly invested in by Fosun Wealth Holdings, Solana Foundation, Vaulta Foundation, Sonic Labs, Avalanche, Animoca Brands, Tengyun Capital, and Unified Ventures. It is positioned as a financial infrastructure platform dedicated to the compliant on-chain circulation of real-world assets. FinChain is committed to collaborating with major global public blockchains to build a decentralized compliance layer and to develop a universal, integrated on-chain identity system. FinChain aims to expand cross-border liquidity reserves for financial institutions and stablecoin issuers, while providing compliant, decentralized infrastructure for fintech developers. It actively promotes the on-chain tokenization of RWA, launches FUSD backed by compliant real-world assets, consolidates on-chain trust mechanisms, and enhances investment and financing efficiency, to build a compliant ecosystem for decentralized finance.

About Chainlink

Chainlink is the industry-standard oracle platform bringing the capital markets onchain and the market leader powering the majority of decentralized finance (DeFi). The Chainlink stack provides the essential data, interoperability, compliance, and privacy standards needed to power advanced blockchain use cases for institutional tokenized assets, lending, payments, stablecoins, and more. Since inventing decentralized oracle networks, Chainlink has enabled tens of trillions in transaction value and now secures the vast majority of DeFi.

Many of the world's largest financial services institutions have also adopted Chainlink's standards and infrastructure, including Swift, Euroclear, Mastercard, Fidelity International, UBS, S&P Dow Jones Indices, FTSE Russell, WisdomTree, ANZ, and top protocols such as Aave, Lido, GMX, and many others. Chainlink leverages a novel fee model where offchain and onchain revenue from enterprise adoption is converted to LINK tokens and stored in a strategic Chainlink Reserve. Learn more at chain.link.

SOURCE Finchain Holdings (Cayman) Limited