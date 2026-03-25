FinChain Announces Web4.0 Agentic Capital Market Report, Forecasting a New Era of "Agent-Dominated Finance"

HONG KONG, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Cypher Asia Frontier Forum on Autonomous Agents held in Shanghai on March 22, FinChain officially released its flagship research report, "Web4.0 Agentic Capital Market: Industrial Structure, Regulatory Paradigm, and Closed-Loop Capital Flows." The report highlights that as AI agents evolve from "assistive tools" into "autonomous decision-making entities," financial markets are rapidly entering a Web4.0 era dominated by intelligent agents. By 2030, it is projected that AI agents will manage global commercial activities and assets on the scale of tens of trillions of US dollars.

The forum brought together AI technologists, fintech leaders, and regulatory representatives from around the world. In its report, FinChain systematically introduces the theoretical framework of the Agentic Capital Market (ACM), providing a comprehensive analysis of the full industrial stack—from foundational infrastructure to application-layer use cases—and, for the first time, proposing both a regulatory paradigm and a closed-loop capital flow model tailored to agent-driven financial activities.

Hu Xuanfeng, CMO of FinChain, stated in his keynote: "What we are witnessing is not merely the replacement of efficiency tools, but a fundamental restructuring of financial production relations and productive forces. Autonomous agents are no longer 'co-pilots' to humans—they are becoming 'drivers' capable of independently participating in market competition." Hu emphasized that this transition will shift financial services from "passive response" to "proactive service," fundamentally transforming investment efficiency and the transparency of on-chain financial assets.

This trend is increasingly recognized across the industry. A recent report by the World Economic Forum notes that by 2026, banks are integrating semi-autonomous AI systems as "digital colleagues" into core processes, handling routine transaction settlement and compliance review under human supervision.

Industrial Chain Overview: Building a Four-Layer Architecture for Agentic Finance

The report organizes the industrial chain of the Agentic Capital Market into four core layers, forming a comprehensive theoretical model referred to as the "Agentic RWA Stack":

Layer 1: Input and Infrastructure Layer, encompassing verifiable identity, standardized data rooms, and oracle telemetry. This layer provides trusted data sources and identity verification for agents.

Layer 2: Middleware and Compliance Layer, including zero-knowledge proof-based compliance modules, strategy wallets, and contract engines. The report highlights that "compliance by code" will become a defining feature of Web4.0 finance, with smart contracts automatically archiving regulatory data, replacing traditional PDF-based reporting and manual review processes.

Layer 3: Agent Execution Layer, the core of the industrial stack, comprising specialized financial agents such as asset origination scouts, underwriting simulators, hedging routers, and compliance recorders. A growing number of representative projects—including Bankr, Giza, and AIWayfinder—have already demonstrated capabilities in trade execution, yield optimization, and lending management that surpass those of human analysts in specific domains.

Layer 4: Market and Settlement Layer, including stablecoin rails, insurance-backed money markets, and perpetual contracts for hedging. The report emphasizes that stablecoins are evolving into "policy-aware" programmable dollars, forming the core settlement layer for machine-to-machine transactions.

Outlook for 2026: Agentic Finance Enters Its "Live Deployment" Phase

At the time of the report's release, global financial institutions have shifted their focus on autonomous agents from research to real-world deployment. Securities firms in China, operating within regulatory frameworks, have begun exploring OpenClaw-like applications, applying agents to core functions such as investment research automation, sales enablement, and compliance risk control.

FinChain concludes that 2026 will mark a pivotal year in the transition toward "agentization" in finance. As technologies such as programmable compliance, zero-knowledge proofs, and post-quantum security mature, a highly transparent and efficiently operating Web4.0 capital market—driven by autonomous agents—is rapidly taking shape.

About FinChain

FinChain is a Web3 brand incubated by Fosun Wealth Holdings, dedicated to building a global real-world financial blockchain network. By collaborating with major public blockchains worldwide, FinChain is constructing a decentralized compliance layer and developing a unified on-chain identity system. It aims to expand cross-border liquidity resources for financial institutions and stablecoin issuers, while providing compliant decentralized infrastructure for global fintech developers. Through these efforts, FinChain seeks to strengthen on-chain trust mechanisms, enhance transparency of financial assets, improve investment and financing efficiency, and co-build a compliant ecosystem for decentralized finance.

Disclaimer

This article was prepared by Finchain Hong Kong Limited ("FinChain"), under Fosun Wealth Holdings, and is for reference only. It does not constitute any investment advice, offer, solicitation, or guarantee in any region. FinChain strives to ensure the reliability of its information sources but assumes no responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of the content or for any loss arising from its use. Investment involves risk, and past performance is not indicative of future results. The economic trend judgments, market forecasts, or technical analyses in this article may be based on current information and may be subject to adjustment due to changes in market conditions, regulations, and other environments. FinChain assumes no responsibility for further notification in this regard. The prices of virtual assets and tokenized assets are highly volatile and may even become worthless; Such investments are not suitable for all investors. Recipients should independently assess the suitability of the transaction based on their own financial situation, investment objectives, and risk tolerance, and seek independent professional advice when necessary, carefully reading relevant legal documents and sales materials. This content has not been reviewed by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission. FinChain reserves all rights.

SOURCE Finchain Holdings (Cayman) Limited