Finloop Launches Asia's First Comprehensive Technical Solution for Japanese Stock Tokenization

HONG KONG, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited ("Finloop"), a global one-stop Web5 wealth technology platform, announced the launch of Asia's first comprehensive technical solution for "Japan Stock Performance-linked Token", deployed on four major international public blockchains as Solana, Sonic, Vaulta, and Ethereum. This technical solution represents a significant breakthrough in tokenizing Asian equities as Real-World Assets (RWAs), advancing the integration of regional assets into global capital markets through tokenization.

The solution has been successfully validated in real-world business scenarios of AI storm Co., Ltd. (Tokyo Stock Exchange, stock code: 3719), a Japanese company providing AI solutions and digital services. This company offers AI consulting, application implementation, and related digital infrastructure services for enterprises. By transforming stocks into 24/7 globally tradable digital assets, this solution effectively broadens investor base, enhances order book, and significantly boosts asset liquidity, unlocking new growth and globalization opportunities for Japanese listed companies.

Cai Hua, CEO of Finloop said, "Our breakthrough in the RWA field for Japanese stocks reaffirms our comprehensive leading capabilities in RWA product design, compliance risk control, cross-chain integration, and blockchain infrastructure technology. We have established a closed-loop technical process for the issuance, distribution, and settlement of RWAs such as funds and stocks, under a compliant framework. Moving forward, this model will extend to other asset classes, empowering global partners."

Developed within the regulatory frameworks of Japan and Hong Kong SAR, this technical solution explores on-chain registration and rights confirmation for Japanese equities, paving the way for on-chain rights confirmation and circulation in the secondary market. The solution provides global investors with an efficient channel to invest in Japanese listed companies through mainstream public blockchains, while establishing a robust foundation for integrating industry and capital markets, fostering a positive cycle of innovation and returns.

About Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited

Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited, along with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Finloop"), is an AI-driven global one-stop Web5 wealth technology platform that offers comprehensive wealth management products and technology solutions to various financial institutions. Its offerings include cash management, public funds and private funds, structured products, bonds, insurance, and virtual assets. As a fintech leader in Asia during the Web3 wave, Finloop has focused on bridging physical and digital assets, developing a one-stop RWA technology, issuance and distribution platform to pioneer new growth pathways in the wealth management industry.

Risk and Compliance Reminder

The acquisition, holding, trading, and distribution of benefits relating to tokenized stocks must strictly comply with all applicable laws, regulations, and regulatory requirements of the issuer's jurisdiction and the investors' respective jurisdictions.

This press release is for informational and disclosure purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice, offer, solicitation, or commitment.

Matters such as specific application scope, eligibility criteria for qualified investors, information disclosure requirements, and tax arrangements are subject to the formal legal documents and the final approval or relevant stipulations of the regulatory authorities.

SOURCE Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited