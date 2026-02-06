Finloop and EX.IO Announce Strategic Collaboration to Build a Compliant RWA Ecosystem

HONG KONG, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited ("Finloop"), a global one-stop Web5 wealth technology platform, and EXIO Group Limited ("EX.IO"), a global leading Web3 full-stack digital asset lifecycle solutions enterprise, today jointly announced the signing of a strategic partnership agreement. Together, the two parties aim to drive the development of a compliant Real World Asset (RWA) ecosystem and expand global liquidity, while exploring innovative secondary market trading mechanisms for compliant tokenized products. Leveraging smart contracts and real-time risk management systems, the two companies aim to build more transparent, compliant, and secure channels, empowering investors to achieve diversified global asset allocation.

Previously, Finloop has officially launched FUIDL, Asia's pioneering technical solution of tokenized fixed-income product with instant subscription and redemption capabilities. This solution is anchored to AAA-rated underlying assets, while providing investors with high liquidity. The solution will serve as the first implementation project under the strategic partnership. FUIDL is expected to be distributed via the EXIO Limited, an SFC-licensed VATP in Hong Kong under EX.IO. It will offer investors-particularly professional investors-with diversified asset allocation options fully compliant with Hong Kong regulatory frameworks. Furthermore, a secondary trading solution will be provided to enhance asset liquidity for investors. Looking ahead, both parties will deepen their partnership and continue to introduce more compliant products, further expanding compliant investment opportunities available to the market.

In terms of asset custody, the two parties will set up a collaborated framework to ensure secure segregation and professional management of client assets. EX.IO has established a custody system that complies with the standards of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) and is actively building an RWA tokenization ecosystem. Recently, it has launched multiple tokenized products, with the underlying assets including funds, gold, and more. Finloop possesses a mature technology stack for managing RWA products across their entire lifecycle. Together, they will explore innovative approaches such as multi‑chain custody and cross‑chain settlement, enhancing asset operational efficiency while ensuring full compliance.

Following the SFC issuance of "Circular on shared liquidity by virtual asset trading platforms" last year, Finloop and EX.IO will also actively seize this policy opportunity by exploring innovative models such as cross-platform order book integration and coordinated market making, with the aim of providing Hong Kong investors with access to global deep liquidity, thereby enhancing the trading efficiency and market depth of RWA products.

Mr. Cai Hua, CEO of Finloop, said, "We are delighted to collaborate with EX.IO. Starting with FUIDL, this partnership will leverage the combined strengths of both parties in technology, compliance, and distribution channels to jointly explore innovative approaches to RWA tokenization and connect global liquidity. Finloop will continue to uphold its core philosophy of compliance and technology empowerment, deepen its presence in the RWA sector, and consistently enhance its products and services. Together with industry partners across both Web2 and Web3, we aim to build an open, collaborative, and mutually beneficial on-chain financial ecosystem, injecting new momentum into the digital transformation of the wealth management industry."

Ms. Chen WU, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EX.IO, said, "We are pleased to collaborate with Finloop in jointly exploring and establishing a compliant new ecosystem for Real World Assets (RWA). Products on our platform will subsequently be distributed through Finloop, and both parties will maintain close cooperation to jointly foster a new on-chain financial product ecosystem in Hong Kong. Earlier last month, EX.IO - our VATP in HK, has officially received approval from the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission to conduct over-the-counter (OTC) operations and has since launched its OTC channel, marking the first listing in Hong Kong of the on-chain gold token XAUM for trading by professional investors. Moving forward, the Group remains committed to driving financial innovation and contributing to the tokenization landscape in Hong Kong and globally by continuously identifying high-quality RWA products for listing, enriching its product matrix, and providing investors with a broader range of diverse investment opportunities with strong value appreciation potential."

About Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited

Finloop Finance Technology Holding Limited, along with its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as "Finloop"), is an AI-driven global one-stop Web5 (Web2+Web3) wealth technology platform incubated by Fosun Wealth Holdings that offers comprehensive wealth management products and technology solutions to various financial institutions. Its offerings include cash management, public funds and private funds, structured products, bonds, insurance, and virtual assets. As a fintech leader in Asia during the Web3 wave, Finloop has focused on bridging physical and digital assets, developing a one-stop RWA technology, issuance and distribution platform to pioneer new growth pathways in the wealth management industry. For more information, visit www.finloop.hk and www.finlooprwa.com.

About EX.IO

EXIO Group Limited is a leading global Web3 exchange enterprise bridging traditional finance (Web2) and the Web3 ecosystem, delivering innovative, compliant, and secure financial solutions. Headquartered in Hong Kong, the Group operates through multiple subsidiaries, including EXIO Limited — a licensed Virtual Asset Trading Platform (VATP) regulated by the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) — and EXIO FZCO, which is currently in the process of applying for a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) license under the Dubai Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA).

