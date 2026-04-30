Finmo Launches Inaugural CFO & Treasurer Advisory Board

The founding cohort of finance leaders will co-build the next generation of Finmo's Cash Intelligence module, directly from the front lines of SME treasury

SINGAPORE, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finmo, a treasury management and payment platform for modern finance teams, today announced the formation of its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) & Treasurer Advisory Board, a curated working group of senior finance practitioners who will play a direct role in influencing the evolution of Finmo's Cash Intelligence module and broader product roadmap.

The board brings together CFOs and Treasurers from companies across Asia, each managing the real-world difficulties of multi-currency cash management, cross-border operations, and the growing demands of boards and investors, without the resources of an enterprise treasury department.

The Finmo CFO Advisory Board is designed as a product co-creation partnership. Members will receive early access to new features, participate in structured working sessions to identify key gaps, and have their feedback directly translated into sprint priorities. The inaugural mandate: identify five high-impact improvements to Cash Intelligence by June 2026, validated by practitioners, ready for public-market testing.

"We are not building this board to gather endorsements. We are building it because the best product decisions we have ever made came from a CFO telling us, plainly, what was missing. This board formalises that process," said Thomas Kang, Co-founder & Chief Revenue Officer, Finmo.

The formation of the advisory board reflects Finmo's broader thesis: that treasury technology for growing companies has, for too long, been designed by non-practitioners rather than built with the finance leaders who use it every day. The Cash Intelligence module, covering real-time cash visibility, multi-entity consolidation, multi-currency management, and AI-assisted forecasting, is the first product to be shaped in this way.

Board members will engage through quarterly working sessions, direct 1:1 access to Finmo's product team, and a private async channel for ongoing input. In return, they receive first-look access to new features, co-authorship on Finmo's practitioner whitepaper "What CFOs Really Need from Treasury Technology," and speaking opportunities as Finmo grows its presence across the Asia-Pacific treasury and finance community.

"Treasury software has historically been built for banks and multinationals. The companies that actually need it most -the ones scaling across borders with lean finance teams - have been an afterthought. The Board is a working group chosen for the depth of their practitioner experience and the candour of their perspective," added Thomas.

The advisory board is expected to meet formally for the first time in May 2026, with the initial session focused on a live walkthrough of the Cash Intelligence module and an open-format feedback session. A joint whitepaper drawing on the board's collective insights is expected to be published in Q3 2026.

Members of the CFO & Treasurer Advisory Board include:

ABOUT FINMO

Finmo is a next-generation Treasury Operating System that enables CFOs to see their financial operations in real time and forecast what's coming next. It unifies payments, cash and liquidity management, FX risk management, and financial reporting into a single intelligent platform, transforming fragmented data into connected, actionable intelligence.

SOURCE Finmo