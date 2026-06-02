Finmo Partners with Gotrade to Power Cross-Border Payment Infrastructure for Southeast Asian Retail Investors

SINGAPORE, June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Finmo, a treasury operating system for businesses managing payments and cash across Southeast Asia, today announced a partnership with Gotrade Securities ("Gotrade"), a mobile-first investment platform enabling retail investors to access U.S. equities, including fractional shares globally.

Through the partnership, Finmo powers local currency collection and payout capabilities across multiple Southeast Asian markets enabling Gotrade's users in the Region to invest in U.S. equities, including fractional shares, using the local payment methods they already use.

For retail investors in Southeast Asia, infrastructure is one of the key barriers to U.S. market participation. Currency conversion, international wire transfers, and the absence of familiar payment rails have kept global markets out of reach for millions who are ready to participate.

David Hanna, Chief Executive Officer at Finmo, said: "Partnering with Gotrade lets us put Finmo's payments capability to work where it matters most, removing the last-mile friction that has kept cross-border investing out of reach. What retail investors in Southeast Asia have lacked isn't the desire to invest globally, it's the infrastructure to do it simply.

While Gotrade removes the investment barrier with fractional shares and a mobile-first experience built for emerging markets, Finmo removes the payment barrier, enabling local collection and payout flows that feel domestic, even when the underlying transaction is cross-border.

Together, the two platforms make it possible for a retail investor in Manila or Jakarta to invest in U.S. stocks using a local payment method, without navigating the friction of international transfers.

About Finmo

Finmo is a global fintech company transforming how modern finance teams manage cash and treasury operations, backed by PayPal Ventures, Citi Ventures, and Quona Capital.

Founded by David Hanna, Akhil Nigam, Richard Oh, Raj Vimal Chopra, and Thomas Kang, Finmo is purpose-built for today's cross-border businesses. Our Treasury Management System delivers connected financial intelligence by bringing together data from bank accounts, accounting platforms, ERP systems, and other financial tools, giving CFOs real-time visibility, control, and foresight.

Beyond insights, Finmo empowers action. Through our global payments network and cash management offerings, finance teams can move money, optimize liquidity, and manage FX risk, all within a single intelligent platform. The result: businesses act faster, scale smarter, and operate with confidence in an increasingly interconnected economy.

Trusted by leading enterprises and fintechs, Finmo is licensed in 8 jurisdictions including Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Canada, the U.S., the UK and Dubai. We are committed to building a faster, smarter, and more resilient financial infrastructure for the digital economy.

For more details, visit: https://finmo.net

SOURCE Finmo