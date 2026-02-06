FINNS Beach Club Officially Launches Bali Search and Rescue Helicopter, in Partnership with SGI and Supported by BASARNAS

Images available here

BALI, Indonesia, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FINNS Beach Club has officially launched and revealed Bali's first dedicated search and rescue helicopter with hoist capability, marking a major milestone in the island's emergency response infrastructure and reinforcing FINNS' long-term commitment to community safety.

Made possible through funding and support from FINNS Beach Club, the helicopter will be operated by SGI (Sayap Garuda Indah), a Bali-based search and rescue organisation dedicated to saving lives across the island, significantly enhancing rescue readiness, response times, and operational capability across land and sea.

The initiative has been developed in close collaboration with Indonesia's national search and rescue agency BASARNAS, confirming strong government support and a shared commitment to strengthening Bali's emergency response ecosystem, particularly in high-traffic coastal and tourism zones.

Nusa Medica serves as the medical services partner providing medical assistance under the SAR collaboration between SGI and BASARNAS.

As part of the collaboration, FINNS has also embedded a series of ongoing in-venue fundraising initiatives designed to help keep the helicopter operational and support SGI's lifesaving work long after launch.

At the centre of this is a FINNS x SGI special fundraising menu, available across the venue, with 100% of proceeds directed to search and rescue operations.

The menu features purpose-led guest experiences and signature drinks, including:

The S.O.S Delivery – a premium bottle delivery experience featuring a custom shadow box message and bottle service, turning each table into a symbolic helipad moment.

– a premium bottle delivery experience featuring a custom shadow box message and bottle service, turning each table into a symbolic helipad moment. The "What the Heli" Delivery – an elevated bottle service experience with enhanced production, designed to create high-impact moments while contributing directly to rescue funding.

– an elevated bottle service experience with enhanced production, designed to create high-impact moments while contributing directly to rescue funding. FINNS x SGI Signature Cocktail: The High-Flyer – created exclusively for the partnership, with proceeds supporting helicopter operations.

– created exclusively for the partnership, with proceeds supporting helicopter operations. FINNS x SGI Shooter: Lemon Drop – available as single shots or shared formats, offering guests an easy way to contribute.

Through this approach, FINNS is transforming everyday hospitality moments into tangible contributions toward emergency response capability.

The helicopter and partnership are being officially unveiled through a landmark launch and media event hosted at FINNS Beach Club's Elite Rooftop Cabana. The event brings together FINNS, SGI, and BASARNAS, with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) taking place on the media day, confirming that BASARNAS is officially working hand in hand with SGI and fully supports the mission.

The media event features a live simulated ocean rescue demonstration, with the helicopter performing a flyby and hoist operation, offering media and VIP guests a front-row view of the rescue capability and technology now being deployed in Bali.

A panel discussion with representatives from FINNS, SGI, and BASARNAS will further explore the importance of public-private collaboration in strengthening safety outcomes for both locals and visitors, as well as the long-term vision for improving Bali's search and rescue ecosystem.

"Safety is fundamental to everything we do at FINNS," said Beau Whittington, CEO & Hospitality Leader, FINNS Global (Bali). "Australians make up one of the largest visitor groups to Bali, and with that comes a responsibility to help ensure the island has strong, reliable rescue capability. We are proud to be funding and supporting this helicopter and to be working alongside SGI and BASARNAS to help protect both the local community and the many Australians who choose Bali as their second home."

"This partnership gives us greater capacity to respond quickly and effectively in emergency situations," said a spokesperson from SGI (Sayap Garuda Indah). "The support from FINNS and the formal backing of BASARNAS directly strengthens our operational capability and allows us to save more lives."

"BASARNAS fully supports this collaboration and the shared mission to strengthen search and rescue capability in Bali," said a BASARNAS representative. "Partnerships between government agencies, community organisations, and responsible private sector leaders like FINNS play an important role in enhancing national emergency response outcomes."

Through this initiative, FINNS, SGI, and BASARNAS aim to set a new benchmark for how hospitality brands, community organisations, and government can work together to deliver meaningful, real-world impact.

HOW GUESTS CAN SUPPORT THE MISSION

Guests at FINNS Beach Club can directly contribute to keeping Bali's search and rescue helicopter in the sky through the FINNS x SGI special fundraising menu, with 100% of proceeds supporting search and rescue operations.

Support includes:

Ordering the FINNS x SGI Signature Cocktail – The High-Flyer





Choosing the FINNS x SGI Shooter – Lemon Drop





Upgrading bottle service to The S.O.S Delivery or The "What the Heli" Delivery experiences

Each purchase helps fund ongoing helicopter operations, training, and emergency response readiness in partnership with SGI and BASARNAS.

About FINNS Bali

Founded in 2010 and based in Bali, Indonesia, FINNS Bali is the parent company of several iconic lifestyle and hospitality destinations, including FINNS Beach Club, FINNS Recreation Club, and the future FINNS Bali Resort (opening 2026).

FINNS Bali is dedicated to creating unforgettable experiences for both residents and visitors, delivering world-class hospitality underpinned by innovation, quality, and a strong commitment to community.

FINNS Beach Club exists to deliver the world's best beach club party experience, every single day. Across the group, FINNS continues to redefine hospitality in Bali through passion, creativity, and a drive for excellence.

More than just venues, FINNS creates moments that stay with guests long after they leave, experiences that are joyful, meaningful, and deeply connected to the spirit of Bali.

