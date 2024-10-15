FinTechOn 2024 Returns with Spotlight on Virtual Asset Regulations and Countering Fraud

TAIPEI, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth FinTechOn conference is set to take place on 4 November 2024, directed by the Taiwan National Development Council and hosted by the Taiwan FinTech Association (TFTA) at Grand Hyatt Taipei.

With 'Dawn Light: Virtual Asset Regulation and Anti-Fraud Actions' as this year's theme, the one-day annual forum expects to gather over 350 attendees. It convenes top-tier executives, regulators, government officials, law enforcement, and the most influential figures who shape the future of FinTech globally. Registration to FinTechOn 2024 is now open .

Some of the distinguished speakers include Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief Fintech Officer of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS); Peter Kerstens, Advisor for Financial Sector Digitalization and Cybersecurity in European Commission; Seiji Yuki, Executive Managing Director of Japan Virtual and Crypto Assets Exchange Association (JVCEA) and Co-founder and Executive Managing Director of the Japan Cryptoasset Business Association (JCBA); Brian Byagaba, Head of FinTech Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM); Angelina A. Kwan, Former Managing Director and Head of Regulatory Compliance for Hong Kong Exchange and ClearingHsi-Ho Huang, Director of Securities Firms Division at Taiwan Financial Supervisory Commission; and Wayne Lo, Head Prosecutor of Taiwan Shilin District Prosecutors Office.

"FinTech is not just about the changes in finance and technology, but the impact it has on human behavior and the way our economy and society operate," said Jaclyn Tsai , Honorary Chairwoman of TFTA and former Minister without Portfolio of Taiwan's Executive Yuan in charge of digital policies. "AI and blockchain are two key technologies shaping the future of FinTech, while also presenting significant challenges. We find ourselves at a crucial juncture and FinTechOn 2024 is a unique platform where we exchange learnings from global experiences for better practice in regulation and combating crimes."

Another highlight will be the presence of Asia FinTech Alliance (AFA), an international platform launched at the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF) last year, with 14 association members representing 14 Asian economies. Jaclyn Tsai currently serves as the Chairwoman of AFA.

According to the FBI's report released last month, victims reported over $5.6 billion in cryptocurrency-related fraud in 2023, a 45% increase from the previous year. To address this pressing issue, a cross-border joint defense network and private-public collaborations are essential. Real case studies will be presented at the forum, showcasing the strength of partnerships between law enforcement and industry.

Additionally, AFA members will sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to collaborate on anti-fraud initiatives. AFA and KPMG Taiwan are set to launch the whitepaper Riding the Wave: Exploring the FinTech Frontier, which maps out the FinTech landscape in Asia. AFA members will participate in these two key sessions both in person and online.

FinTechON 2024 is directed by the Taiwan National Development Council, hosted by TFTA, and supported by Taiwan Association For Blockchain Ecosystem Innovation (TABEI), and XREX Group. The organizers would also like to thank HOYA BIT, MaiCoin Group, Taiwan Mobile Co., Ltd., ZONE Wallet, Cathay Financial Holdings, Lee, Tsai & Partners, Attorneys-at-Law, LYODS System Limited, and Bito Group for their valuable sponsorship.

AFA and its association members have joined as international community partners of FinTechOn 2024, including Korea FinTech Industry Association (KORFIN), Elevandi Japan, Philippines' Fintech Alliance.Ph, FinTech Association of Malaysia (FAOM), Thai FinTech Association (TFA), FinTech Association of Hong Kong (FTAHK), Singapore FinTech Association (SFA), Fintech Indonesia, Mongolian Fintech Association (MFA), Cambodia Association of Finance and Technology (CAFT), FinTech Alliance Nepal, Vietnam Fintech Club, and India's Fintech Convergence Council (FCC).

General Chamber of Commerce of the Republic of China, Monte Jade Science and Technology Association (Taiwan), Taipei Foundation of Finance, Chinese Arbitration Association, Taipei (CAA), Technology and Digital Application Committee in the General Chamber of Commerce, Taiwan Internet and E-Commerce Association (TiEA), Digital Trust Association in Taiwan, Taiwan Virtual Asset Service Provider Association, Taiwan Blockchain Academia (TBA), and Taiwan Virtual Asset Anti-money Laundry Association (TVAAA) are among the community partners supporting FinTechOn 2024.

About Taiwan FinTech Association (TFTA)

The Taiwan Fintech Association (TFTA) is a non-profit organization that aims to promote the development and innovation of financial technology (fintech) in Taiwan. It was established in 2017 and has since become one of the leading voices in the fintech industry in Taiwan.

TFTA advocates for regulatory policies and measures that support fintech innovation both domestically and internationally. TFTA has strong connections with government units, industry stakeholders, and international organizations. TFTA serves as a crucial platform for connecting, collaborating, and facilitating development within the Taiwan fintech community.

TFTA is an official member of the Asia Fintech Alliance (AFA), which is an alliance comprising FinTech associations from various Asian countries and regions.

This strategic partnership between TFTA and the AFA enables Taiwan to actively engage with the wider Asian FinTech community, aligning with regional trends and amplifying the country's influence in the global FinTech landscape.

