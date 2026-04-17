FinTechSpace Inks MoU with Thailand's True Digital Park, Showcasing Taiwan's Tech Prowess at Money20/20 Asia

TAIPEI, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Money20/20 Asia, one of the world's premier fintech events, will take place in Bangkok from April 21 to 23. FinTechSpace, Taiwan's leading fintech innovation hub established under the guidance of the Financial Supervisory Commission and the Taiwan Financial Services Roundtable, will lead a delegation of eight top Taiwanese fintech startups to Thailand. During this delegation visit, FinTechSpace will also officially sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with True Digital Park (TDPK), Thailand's largest startup ecosystem, marking a new chapter in Southeast Asian fintech collaboration.

FinTechSpace will co-host the ‘Taiwan FinTech Day’ with True Digital Park on April 20 as part of True Digital Park’s Show & Tell series. This special Taiwan FinTech edition brings together key Thai financial institutions, venture capitalists, and ecosystem partners for networking and professional exchange. (PRNewsfoto/FinTechSpace)

Money20/20 Asia: Deepening Taiwan–Thailand Ecosystem Integration

Through FinTechSpace's partnership with TDPK, Taiwanese fintech companies will gain direct access to the core of Thailand's digital transformation landscape. Beyond participating in Money20/20 Asia, the delegation aims to leverage the event as a strategic gateway for meaningful engagement between the Taiwanese and Thai fintech ecosystems.

Kate Lin, Deputy Director of FinTechSpace, emphasized: "Thailand's strong focus on AI governance and digital security aligns perfectly with the strengths of Taiwanese fintech teams in compliance and cybersecurity. Money20/20 Asia provides an ideal platform to exchange insights and build meaningful connections. Through structured collaboration, we aim to help Taiwanese startups establish a strong foothold and impact in Southeast Asia."

Three Key Focus Areas Showcasing Taiwan's Technological Strengths

At Money20/20 Asia and its related events, eight representative Taiwanese startups will showcase leading applications across three key domains:

RegTech : TOPPAN Security will present passwordless authentication and AI-powered facial recognition (ISO 30107), along with digital identity and wallet solutions; HiTRUST will showcase its support for EMV® 3-D Secure, as well as FIDO2-based passwordless authentication and AI-driven fraud detection; Turing Space will demonstrate a cross-border digital identity and credential ecosystem built on blockchain and verifiable credentials technology.

Enterprise Solutions : AIFT will introduce its generative AI security platform, Vulcan, featuring AI-powered red teaming, adversarial testing, and real-time guardrails; Light Momentum will showcase its FPGA-based ultra-low-latency trading platform and high-performance computing solutions; IHH will present enterprise video solutions including Video KYC and video-enabled collaboration systems.

WealthTech : TradingValley will feature its AI investment assistant, Growin, delivering hyper-personalized investment strategies and real-time insights; Systemweb will present its wealth and asset management solutions, backed by over 30 years of financial IT expertise and supporting institutional back-office operations.

Taiwan FinTech Day on April 20 – in Bangkok

FinTechSpace will co-host the 'Taiwan FinTech Day' with True Digital Park on April 20 as part of True Digital Park's Show & Tell series. This special Taiwan FinTech edition brings together key Thai financial institutions, venture capitalists, and ecosystem partners for networking and professional exchange.

The event will highlight Taiwan's fintech innovation, with a focus on AI-driven financial services and asset innovation, showcasing the growing momentum between Taiwan and Thailand's fintech ecosystems.

For those interested in connecting with Taiwan's fintech ecosystem, please contact Kate Lin, Deputy Director, at [[email protected]] for more information.

SOURCE FinTechSpace