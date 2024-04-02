FinVolution Group Announces Official Sponsorship of 2024 IWF World Cup

PHUKET, Thailand, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution", or the "Company"), a leading fintech company, is proud to announce it is the official sponsor of the 2024 IWF World Cup, taking place from March 31 to April 11 in Phuket, Thailand.

The major sport event of the International Weightlifting Federation is the final qualification event for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, with more than 1,500 top athletes from 120 countries and regions participating in the 12-day world cup. With the sponsorship of the IWF World Cup, FinVolution aims to accentuate its commitment to create positive impacts in the lives of many and provide support to help individuals achieve their dreams.

"FinVolution is honored to be the official sponsor of the 2024 IWF World Cup, and we're committed to promoting the sportsmanship while supporting those fighting for success and realizing their dreams through the power of fintech," said Tim Li, Chief Executive Officer of FinVolution Group. "As a globally-oriented company, FinVolution is dedicated to enhancing international cooperation and engagement, striving to make a meaningful and positive contribution to society as part of our commitment to social responsibility."

Established in 2007, FinVolution is committed to providing inclusive finance solutions to underserved borrowers and small business owners in the pan-Asian region. The company has also strategically expanded its global presence, establishing localized online lending platforms in Indonesia and the Philippines. Concurrently, it has empowered fintech enterprises across six countries with its industry-leading AI voice SaaS platform "Blu."

In 2022, FinVolution partnered with the China National Weightlifting Team to launch an interest-free loan program at the scale of $13.85 million, through which over $16.62 million of interest-free credits were issued to 11,000 small and micro enterprises as well as farmer households.

FinVolution was founded on the belief to make finance better through the power of technology. With the mission of connecting underserved borrowers with financial institutions and fostering greater financial and digital inclusion, the company aims to create better lives for the people, society, and the environment.

About FinVolution

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech company that connects millions of consumers as well as micro and small-sized enterprises with financial institutions. Founded in 2007 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange in 2017, we have been at the forefront of the pan-Asian credit technology industry, pioneering innovative technologies in credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data, and artificial intelligence. With a proven track record of robust growth in pan-Asian countries, we have established leading fintech platforms in China, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Committed to sustainable development, we joined the United Nations Global Compact in 2022, and have integrated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles into our strategy and operations.

