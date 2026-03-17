FinVolution Group Announces Strategic Entry into Australia

SYDNEY, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech company, announced its entry into the Australian market, following the acquisition of local lending platform Fundo. This move marks the Company's significant strategic expansion into a high-value developed market.

Tiezheng Li, CEO of FinVolution Group, commented, "Our entry into Australia marks an important step in FinVolution's international expansion. We look forward to bringing our responsible, technology-driven financial services to users in Australia."

Australia presents a compelling growth opportunity characterized by a mature regulatory framework and a significant demand for digital lending. The Fundo acquisition allows FinVolution to leverage its expertise in data-driven risk pricing and operational efficiency to enhance financial accessibility in Australia, further advancing the Group's commitment to global financial inclusion.

This expansion builds on FinVolution's track record of executing deep localization strategies across diverse markets. By adapting its product offerings to meet local needs while upholding rigorous compliance standards, the Company ensures its Australian operations align with the regulatory discipline required in a developed economy.

Guided by its "Local Excellence, Global Outlook" strategy, FinVolution's international business has become an increasingly important growth driver. As reported in its 2025 financial results, international transaction volume increased by 38.6% year-over-year to RMB 14.0 billion(US$ 2.0 billion), while international operations contributed 31.4% of total revenue in the fourth quarter.

Today, FinVolution operates leading fintech platforms across China, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Pakistan, alongside its newest market, Australia. As of December 31, 2025, the Company has served a cumulative total of 40.7 million users worldwide and facilitated approximately RMB 1.2 trillion (US$ 171.6 billion) in cumulative transaction volume, solidifying its position as a leading credit-tech company.

SOURCE FinVolution Group