FinVolution Group Named "Most Honored Company", Wins All Six Categories in Extel's 2026 Asia Executive Team Awards

SHANGHAI, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group, a leading fintech company, has been named a "Most Honored Company" in the Non-Bank Finance sector for the second consecutive year in Extel's 2026 Asia Executive Team Awards. The Company also received top honors in all five individual and team categories: Best CEO, Best CFO, Best Investor Relations Professional, Best Investor Relations Team, and Best Investor Relations Program. Together, these results highlight FinVolution's progress in bringing together technology, governance, and capital markets engagement.

The Extel Awards are a widely respected benchmark in global capital markets. The 2026 survey was the largest to date, covering 2,520 public companies across 23 industries. The results are based on independent voting by 5,581 investment professionals from 1,249 institutions. Despite growing competition, FinVolution was recognized in every category it entered within its sector.

CEO Tiezheng Li was named Best CEO for the second consecutive year. Under his leadership, the Company has advanced its globalization and diversification strategy. In China, FinVolution continues to embed AI and big data across the credit lifecycle, integrating digital technology into financial services. Internationally, the Company has expanded beyond its established markets in Indonesia and the Philippines by entering Australia, building a financial inclusion footprint that spans multiple regions. This progress puts the Company's vision – "Better Finance, With Technology" – into practice.

CFO Jiayuan Xu was again named Best CFO, reflecting the market's recognition of his leadership in capital allocation, financial risk management, and investor communication under complex conditions. Last year, the Company also successfully issued its debut convertible bond with the support of global investors. That reflects investors' confidence in FinVolution's business fundamentals, overseas strategy, and long-term vision.

On the investor relations front, FinVolution was recognized with all three IR-related honors: Best Investor Relations Professional, Best Investor Relations Team, and Best Investor Relations Program. The Company maintains a disciplined IR framework that includes in-depth earnings reviews, regular analyst briefings, and reverse roadshows. These efforts, combined with a commitment to timely and detailed disclosure, have helped build trust with global investors.

FinVolution remains focused on technology, applying AI and big data across financial services. As of the end of 2025, the Company reported annual revenue of RMB 13.6 billion, representing 3.8% year-over-year growth. Total loan facilitation volume reached RMB 200 billion, with 190 million registered users. Internationally, annual transaction volume reached RMB 14 billion, up 39% year-over-year, while registered users in international markets surpassed 52.1 million, a 46% increase.

SOURCE FinVolution Group