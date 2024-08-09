FinVolution Group Showcases AI Capabilities at IJCAI 2024

FinVolution Group presented cutting-edge AI research to the global AI academic community at IJCAI 2024, a top international AI conference

A FinVolution researcher, as the first author, presented his paper on image algorithms at the conference.

JEJU, South Korea, Aug. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the recently held International Joint Conference on Artificial Intelligence 2024 (IJCAI 2024) on Jeju Island, South Korea, from August 3 to 9, FinVolution Group, a leading fintech company, showcased their latest research on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to the global AI community at the event.

Since inception in 1969, IJCAI has emerged as a pinnacle of international academic excellence, renowned for its prestige, prominence, and profound influence within the AI landscape.

Showcasing AI applications in fintech

AI has permeated every aspect of CreditTech process, encompassing customer acquisition, operational efficiency, risk mitigation, and customer service, and beyond. During the Industry Day at IJCAI, FinVolution shares its AI strategies for diverse fintech scenarios. FinVolution's Principal Scientist, Dr. Chunping Wang delivered a keynote speech titled "From Risk to Reward: The Impact of Generative AI on the Credit Industry".

In her speech, Dr. Wang highlighted, "The rise of generative AI presents significant challenges, particularly in verifying data within the credit sector, as deepfake videos threaten identity systems. However, this technology also holds vast potential for expanding customer reach and fostering creativity. Looking forward, we anticipate a powerful synergy between large language models (LLMs) and specialized frameworks, which will broaden and secure AI applications across industries."

With years of AI expertise, FinVolution has developed its intelligent voice robot, Blu, capable of fluently interacting in five languages. Blu empowers over 20 fintech platforms across seven countries with AI-driven voice services. Additionally, the company has advanced its Octopus intelligent delivery platform by introducing a material synthesis feature. FinVolution's proprietary coding assistant, Xcoder, leverages LLMs to help developers streamline tasks, enhance efficiency, and provide intelligent code reasoning and automated support.

Industry-academia collaboration enhances deepfake solutions

Just two weeks after the finale of FinVolution Data Science Competition, the top eight winners present their voice deepfake detection solutions at a workshop at IJCAI. Open to all conference attendees, including experts in speech algorithms.

Lei Chen, Vice President and Head of Big Data & AI of FinVolution Group, presented awards to the winning teams, praising their remarkable voice detection solutions that have gained recognition in the academic community. Chen said, "FinVolution is committed to forging partnerships with academia and industry to build an open-source ecosystem for diverse technologies. By bridging real-world challenges with academic research, we foster collaboration that advances both science and technology."

FinVolution Researcher Showcases Paper at IJCAI

IJCAI is renowned for its stringent paper evaluation process. This year, FinVolution's Senior Data Scientist, Shengjian Wu, as the first author, had his paper titled "OD-DETR: Online Distillation for Stabilizing Training of Detection Transformer" accepted for presentation at IJCAI. Co-authored with Shanghai Key Laboratory of Multidimensional Information Processing at East China Normal University, the work revolutionizes the DETR model, traditionally confined to academia, by optimizing it for real-world business needs. The approach enhances detection efficiency and accuracy while dramatically cutting model training costs.

FinVolution Group's steadfast commitment to technological innovation underscores its efforts to advance industry growth. Looking forward, the company continues to invest heavily in research and development, aiming to use cutting-edge technology to enhance financial services.

