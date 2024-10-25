First Application of Intelligent Centralized Tensioning Equipment for Live Crossing in Xinjiang's Bortala Region

BORTALA, China, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 21, the successful live crossing of the 110 kV Bonong Line by the 220 kV outgoing line from the Xinhua Bole South Collection Station marked the first use of intelligent centralized tensioning equipment for live crossing work in Bortala.

This construction operation utilized intelligent centralized visual tensioning equipment for remote control of wire laying, along with mobile crossing frames for network enclosure and drones to deploy guide ropes for the live crossing. This marks a significant shift in the mechanized construction of the State Grid Bortala Power Supply Company towards intelligence and digitization.

The intelligent centralized tensioning equipment is an intensive, digital tensioning and wire-laying device that allows one operator to control multiple machines. It offers advantages such as full-process monitoring and digital display of key parameters. The use of intelligent centralized visual tensioning equipment enables "de-coupling of personnel and machinery with remote monitoring," allowing for remote monitoring of the tugger, tensioning machine, various tower positions, key control points, and wire-laying data. This approach reduces manpower requirements by 50% compared to traditional wire-laying operations, effectively lowering labor intensity and operational risks.

The 110 kV Bonong Line is a crucial power supply line between the military and civilian sectors. The crossing construction this time faced high-risk levels and considerable difficulty. To mitigate network risks and manage construction safety, the company independently designed the crossing section during the engineering design phase, adopting the "endurance-vertical-endurance" crossing method, significantly reducing the workload. During the construction phase, they formulated a comprehensive plan comprising four measures and one scheme for the crossing, utilizing two sets of crossing frames for network enclosure, drones for deploying guide ropes, and intelligent centralized visual tensioning machines for remote wire laying. A thorough review of the construction environment and operational processes was conducted to strictly manage on-site safety, ensuring the efficient completion of the crossing work.

Moving forward, the company will seize this opportunity of trialing new equipment to continuously enhance innovative exploration in mechanized construction, improve construction efficiency, and reduce operational safety risks, driving new breakthroughs in grid construction technology and promoting a new landscape for the transformation of Bortala's power grid.

