First Digital Autonomous Load Reduction Demonstration Substation in Changji Put into Operation

CHANGJI, China, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 17, the first digital autonomous load reduction demonstration substation of State Grid Changji Power Supply Company was officially put into operation. On that day, Yuan Hai, the substation's director, used the monitoring dashboard platform for substation indicators to analyze abnormal situations and quickly access detailed information regarding each customer repair work order.

Furthermore, since the beginning of this year, the company has been piloting the project at the Beiting Substation, employing advanced technologies such as big data, Robotic Process Automation (RPA), AI assistants, and workflow management systems. This initiative focuses on three key areas: optimizing the management system, integrating business data, and setting a leading example. The goal is to establish a digital load reduction demonstration substation that supports grassroots services through data-driven insights and intelligent operation and maintenance. This approach has enabled the intelligent dispatching and efficient handling of work orders, significantly reducing manual operations and turnover times, while enhancing the efficiency of online service processing. Internally, this initiative empowers substations, improving quality, efficiency, and the management of performance indicators. Externally, it enables the digital system to proactively detect and respond to customer needs, swiftly addressing power supply issues and improving service efficiency.

Since the implementation of the digital autonomous load reduction demonstration substation project, the Beiting Substation has utilized big data to monitor equipment, issuing a total of 75 early warning messages for equipment inspections. This has effectively reduced the frequency of line faults. The efficiency of business personnel has improved by over 80% in areas such as power equipment monitoring, fault diagnosis, on-site troubleshooting, and power consumption statistics. The substation has also implemented online approval processes for daily consumables, reducing processing time by 70%. Furthermore, the substation utilizes the service area dashboard to identify and address issues through anomaly detection, enabling optimal resource allocation and rapid response to customers experiencing power supply irregularities.

SOURCE State Grid Changji Power Supply Company