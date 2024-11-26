Fukang City's 100-Gigawatt-Level Photovoltaic Industrial Park Successfully Connects to the Grid

CHANGJI, China, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "At 3:58 PM, the third attempt to connect the 220-kilovolt line from Fudong to Tao was successful, and the power is now flowing normally!" announced Dong Junhua, an employee at the State Grid Changji Power Supply Company's Project Management Center, on November 26. This successful energization of the 220-kilovolt transmission project at the Changji Fukang Xiaoquan Booster Station marks the grid connection of Fukang City's 100-gigawatt-level photovoltaic industrial park.

Located on the Gobi desert plains of Fudunzi Farm in Fukang, the photovoltaic industrial park showcases over a million neatly arranged blue silicon panels, creating a vast 'blue ocean'. This park is a prominent new energy initiative under the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and Changji Prefecture, spanning 2,400 square kilometers with an installed capacity of 100 gigawatt-hours. Its 600-megawatt photovoltaic storage and complementary transmission project at the Changji Fukang Booster Station, which began feeding power to the grid in October of the previous year, were part of the initial phase. The subsequent phases continued with construction commencing in May. The associated 220-kilovolt transmission line extends from the 220-kilovolt Fudong substation to the Fukang Xiaoquan photovoltaic booster station, covering a length of approximately 24.7 kilometers and was successfully commissioned on November 26.

This year, the State Grid Changji Power Supply Company has enhanced communication with Fukang New Energy Co., Ltd., completing the construction of the 24.7-kilometer, 220-kilovolt transmission line and tower installation. The park meets all conditions for electricity generation and grid connection now. Upon full operational status, the facility will produce an average annual output of 2.5 billion kilowatt-hours, reducing the use of standard coal by approximately one million tons per year and decreasing sulfur dioxide emissions by about 870,900 tons.

Throughout the construction of Fukang City's 100-gigawatt photovoltaic industrial park, State Grid Changji Power Supply Company provided substantial support in the early stages and actively coordinated with local authorities and residents to ensure unobstructed access for the transmission lines. State Grid Fukang Power Supply Company utilized its local management advantages to enhance communication and coordination among various entities, swiftly addressing any electrical issues encountered, and providing temporary construction power sources. This effort has expedited the project's commencement, completion, and efficacy, achieving mutual benefits for government and enterprise and promoting sustainable, high-quality economic development in the region.

