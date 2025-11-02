First Flock of 19 Whooper Swans Arrives in Rongcheng for Winter

News provided by

CRI Online

03 Nov, 2025, 00:24 CST

WEIHAI, China, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

The first flock of 19 whooper swans has been spotted at Rongcheng Swan Lake, marking the official start of the swan season in the coastal city. Staff at the Rongcheng National Nature Reserve for Whooper Swans confirmed the arrival during a routine patrol.

Still wary after their long journey, the swans have been observed keeping a safe distance from the shore. They were seen stretching their necks vigilantly and taking occasional practice flights over the water.

Reserve staff, having observed the swans to be in good condition, have now initiated measures to safeguard them through the winter.

SOURCE CRI Online

Also from this source

2025 Vietnam 'Study Beijing' Education Exhibition and HSK Study in China Education and Career Expo Successfully Held

A news report from CRI Online: On October 24, the 2025 Vietnam "Study Beijing" Education Exhibition and HSK Study in China Education and Career Expo...

Weihai Launches New Industrial Community as Model for Industry-City Integration

A news report from CRI Online: Industrial communities represent an innovative urban form that deeply integrates industrial functions with city life....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Animals & Pets

Animals & Pets

News Releases in Similar Topics