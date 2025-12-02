Weihai Introduces Groundbreaking Industrial Park Pension Scheme‌

News provided by

CRI Online

03 Dec, 2025, 01:00 CST

WEIHAI, China, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:  

Weihai has rolled out a pioneering industrial park enterprise pension scheme, marking a significant step in advancing the corporate pension system and enhancing retirement security for businesses and employees in local industrial zones.

This park-wide pension model represents an innovative solution to enterprise pension challenges under new economic conditions. By standardizing plan design and simplifying administrative procedures, the scheme lowers participation barriers for companies, reduces operational costs, and improves management efficiency. Weihai's proactive implementation of this model is expected to bolster talent retention and foster industrial growth within its parks.

Preliminary data indicate that 23 companies have already enrolled in the scheme during its initial phase, covering nearly 400 employees.

SOURCE CRI Online

