First in Paris and Direct from Japan: Cooking Class Featuring "Yusanbako" Bento with Ingredients from Tokushima Prefecture Ended in Resounding Success

TOKUSHIMA, Japan, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

- Governor Masazumi Gotoda of Tokushima Prefecture Also Attended, Presenting Allure of Tokushima's Cuisine and Tourism

On Saturday, November 16, 2024, a cooking class showcasing Tokushima ingredients available in Paris was held at Espace Japon.

In this special event, participants had the chance to create "oshi-zushi (pressed sushi)" made with an abundance of Tokushima-grown ingredients that fascinated them. They also delighted in assembling a traditional Japanese bento, filling "Yusanbako" boxes with vibrant side dishes prepared by the chef to highlight the uniqueness of Japanese ingredients.

Image 1:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108425/202412101395/_prw_PI1fl_0GYKh2Rk.jpg

Recipes Introduced Using Tokushima Ingredients Available in France

- Citrus-flavored light pickles from Tokushima Prefecture

- Oshi-zushi (pressed sushi) featuring the flavors of Tokushima

Participants explored the distinctive taste and quality of Tokushima's ingredients, which were entirely new to them. They also learned where to purchase these ingredients in Paris and how to prepare them. It is anticipated that Tokushima-inspired dishes may soon grace French dining tables.

Image 2:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108425/202412101395/_prw_PI2fl_wQ3g72Ea.jpg

Image 3:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108425/202412101395/_prw_PI3fl_x07FS61h.jpg

Governor Masazumi Gotoda of Tokushima Prefecture graced the venue, passionately discussing the region's specialties, the history of the traditional Yusanbako boxes, and Tokushima's culinary efforts. The audience listened attentively, engaging in lively Q&A sessions. Each participant received a Yusanbako box used during the event, along with Tokushima products to take home.

Image 4:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108425/202412101395/_prw_PI4fl_2Ws4xy81.jpg

Additionally, Tokushima prefectural staff shared the region's attractions, history, and cultural heritage with Parisians passing by the venue. Many who encountered the Yusanbako boxes -- crafted by skilled woodworkers using traditional methods -- were awed by their artistic functionality and the exquisite craftsmanship of Japanese cypress and cedar. A local entrepreneur specializing in wooden products expressed interest in visiting Tokushima during a future trip to Japan.

Image 5:

https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108425/202412101395/_prw_PI5fl_q187SV55.jpg

This international exchange allowed attendees to uncover the charm of "Tokushima Prefecture," a destination far from Paris. Many participants began sharing details of the event on social media immediately afterward, inspiring others to consider visiting Tokushima in the future.

Event Details

Title: L'art de bento "YUSANBAKO"

Venue: Espace Japon (Paris)

Date & Time: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 12:00 - 14:00

SOURCE Tokushima Prefectural Government