First in Surabaya: The Westin Surabaya Invites The Mogus for A Collaborative Exhibition in "Westin FestivART"

SURABAYA, Indonesia, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Westin Surabaya unveils their first-ever 'Westin FestivART', a series of art exhibition and collaboration with refined artists and museums. Taken from the words of 'festive' and 'art', the initiative will take place during the festive season when its merriment bursting colors and festivities. This is only right to start by collaborating with The Mogus, the alter ego character of Mulyana and Orasis Art Space.

It is a special collaboration, since this is also happens to be the Yogyakarta-based artist's first time exhibiting his works in Surabaya. He displays his compelling latest collections exclusively at The Westin Surabaya, and his first solo exhibition at Orasis Art Space.

At this five-star hotel, the hotel guests who visit can enjoy installation works entitled "Heart House" and "Sudarsana", which are displayed in the hotel's public areas, precisely in the Welcome Lobby and Sky Lobby. Both installation works are in the form of a series of knitted yarn and dacron dominated by reddish pink, adding to the impression of the bright and warm 'Festive' period. Through iconic characters such as Mogus (the Sigarantang Octopus Monster), Mulyana presents a compelling visual narrative about identity, transformation, and sustainability. His work transforms simple knitting into a magnificent installation full of meaning, conveying a message about the importance of human relationships with the environment and appreciation for the process of transformation.

Tessa Zelyana, the Complex Marketing and Communications Manager of The Westin Surabaya and Four Points Pakuwon Indah Surabaya stated, "We have heard from the local community that many talented artists, born and bred in Surabaya, have had to pursue their careers in other cities due to the limited opportunities here. Through Westin FestivART, we hope to bridge this gap, offering a platform for these artists to showcase their work to a global audience of hotel guests."

Westin FestivART can be visited from November 21, 2024 to February 2, 2025 at The Westin Surabaya.

SOURCE The Westin Surabaya and Four Points by Sheraton Surabaya, Pakuwon Indah