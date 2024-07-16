FIRST INTERNATIONAL BOXING EVENT TO TAKE PLACE IN SOUTH HOI AN

HOI AN, Vietnam, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Early August, for the first time in Hoiana Resort & Golf, South Hoi An (Central of Vietnam) will take place a top regional leading international boxing event. This will also be the first time in central of Vietnam that two major international title matches, WBO and IBF, to be held in just a single event.

The first time in Hoiana Resort & Golf will take place a top regional leading international boxing event Hoiana Resort & Golf, Vietnam’s pre-eminent luxurious integrated resort

The largest international boxing event in the Asia-Pacific region named "Hoiana Legendary - Wbo International Title Match" will take place in Hoiana Resort & Golf, South Hoi An, Quang Nam Province, Vietnam, the best multi-experiential destination in Asia, on Saturday night, August 3rd, 2024.

This grand event will feature eight exciting fights, including two championship matches from two of the most esteemed boxing organizations in the world: the WBO Global Championship and the IBF Asia Championship.

The WBO Global Championship title defense fight (WBO Global Championship) will feature Zhu Dianxing, No. 1 Chinese boxer known as the "Chinese Killer" holding the current WBO Global Minimum Weight Champion, boasting an impressive record of 13 wins (11 by knockout) out of a total of 14 fights. He will face Jerry Francisco, a Philippine boxing talent known as the "Marksman," in a bout that is sure to mesmerize fans with their talent, strategies, and remarkable performance that can only be expected from true champions. Will the Philippine "Masksman" bring another title for his country, which is already renowned as a powerhouse in Southeast Asian boxing or will the "Chinese Killer" continue to add another victory to his amazing record and go ahead to the World Champion crown?

Adding to the heat of the event, the second highlight of the night is the IBF Asia Welterweight Championship bout between Aketelieti Yelejian, No. 2 in China, and Kim Su Jin, No. 2 in South Korea. This "national pride" match will undoubtedly thrill the audience with the performance between the great stamina and determination of the Chinese top 2 and the clever strategy of the Korean top 2, the country of 80-year boxing history.

This is the first time such an exciting regional-scale boxing event to be brought to Vietnam's coastal centre. The event will take place in Hoiana Resort & Golf, the pre-eminent beachfront integrated resort located just south of Hoi An, Vietnam. The grand venue combined with luxury services will offer spectators a one-of-a-kind experience and unforgettable explosive moments.

In line with the excitement of the event, Hoiana Resort & Golf launches "Stay & Boxing" offer, including luxury rooms, boxing tickets for adults and buffet breakfast for a family. This is just one of variety offers from "Hoiana Summer Vibes 2024", a chain of attractive promotions and events such as the EuroCup 2024 Cheering activation or the International Kite Festival - Quang Nam 2024.

Link for more offers at Hoiana: STAY & BOXING | Hoiana Resort & Golf

About Hoiana Resort & Golf

Hoiana Resort & Golf, Vietnam's pre-eminent luxurious integrated resort, is located on the 4-kilometer pristine coastline near two UNESCO World Heritage Sites – Hoi An Ancient Town and My Son Sanctuary. The stunning beachfront complex offers more than 1200 keys with four luxury hotels – the Hoiana Hotel & Suites, New World Hoiana Hotel, New World Hoiana Beach Resort, and the upcoming Rosewood Hoi An, close to Hoiana Residences – "A home away from home" with spaciously appointed apartments.

The resort boasts a magnificent 18-hole golf course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr., the Hoiana Shores Golf Club – the sole golf course in Vietnam and the lone representative from Asia to be named one of the Top 100 Golf Courses in the world 2023 by Golf World Top 100 recently, besides many prestigious international awards.

SOURCE Hoiana Resort & Golf