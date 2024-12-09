FIT boosts Quality Recovery for ITE & Hong Kong Outbound

HONG KONG, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-locating 39th ITE (Leisure Travel) and 20th ITE MICE, the ITE Hong Kong 2025 which has been selected by the government as a Mega Event (https://www.brandhk.gov.hk/en/mega-events/mega-events), will be held from June 12 to 15 in 5 halls at Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre with 2 days each for local and regional travel trade visitors and premium FIT (Free Independent Travelers).

Survey found ITE2024 public visitors are Premium FIT (private group too): well educated, travel frequently, and spending more on travel. In ITE they meet exhibitors from international destinations to custom-made itinerary, make booking also by online; and attended seminars for ideas / details to plan holidays.

By international tourism expenditure, Hong Kong ranked Asia's 4th largest market in 2019, and its outbound in 2023 recovered to 84% by spending (US$22.7 billion) and 77% by departures (72.2 million), reflecting quality recovery with spending more recovered than departure. However, outbound package tour recovery far slower than market, which media, quoting industry source, reported in March 2024 (Oriental Daily 20/3/2024) recovered to around half pre-pandemic level!

ITE held its 4th physical edition since Covid-19 in 2024, occupying the same 5 halls as in 2019 and maintaining a highly international exhibitor profile. With more regional trade buyers (46% from outside Hong Kong) and public visitors are mainly premium FIT who survey found 59% to increase travel budget in 2024, proving that ITE's recovery is of high quality!

ITE2024 STATISTICS

Exhibitors Trade Visitors Premium FIT Exhibiting Countries & Regions 515 (87%)* 7023 (46%)* 63027 (90% FIT) 68 (Asia 64% | non-Asia 36%)

* From outside Hong Kong / overseas

Over 70% of ITE trade visitors from the Greater Bay Area, which in 2023 had combined GDP of USD 1.97 trillion and population of 86 million, includes China's top cities like Hong Kong, Shenzhen, Guangzhou. Also, Hong Kong departures up 52% to 85.1 million in first 10 months of 2024.

Though mainly free flow, ITE also holds effective B2B and B2C programs such as Buyer's Meeting, Industry Forum, KOL's networking, publicity assistance from pre to post-show, speaking opportunity etc.! In fact, some 7000 visitors attended some 80 seminars in public days of ITE2024.

Again, ITE 2025 again keeps space and booth rental same as in 2019, and share government subsidy by offering all exhibitors 10% Early Payment Discount ends 31 January 2025.

Organized by TKS Exhibition Services Ltd, ITE is strongly supported by Ministry of Culture & Tourism of P.R.China with Hong Kong Tourism Board and Travel Industry Council etc. as Supporters. For details, visit: www.itehk.com or contact TKS via WhatsApp: +85269361271 or Email: [email protected]

SOURCE TKS Exhibition Services Ltd